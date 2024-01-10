Centrepoint Alliance Limited announced the following changes to the Centrepoint Board: Mr. Simon Swanson has resigned as Chair, effective immediately, and as a Director, effective 31 January 2024, of Centrepoint; and Mr. Georg Chmiel has been appointed Chair, effective immediately, of Centrepoint. Prior to his appointment as Chair of the Board, Georg was Chair of the Group Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee at CAF. Georg has 3 decades of experience in fast growing businesses and has led over 40 acquisitions.

Georg is the Co-Founder & Chair of Juwai-IQI Holdings, the proptech group in South East Asia with more than 35,000 sales agents powered by a proptech platform. He is also Non-executive Chair of Spacetalk, Non-executive Director of Xamble Group and Kinatico. Georg was previously Executive Chair of iCarAsia, the number 1 online automotive marketplace for South East Asia, and Managing Director & CEO of the iProperty Group until its sale in the biggest online takeover in South East Asia at that point in time.

Georg was also Managing Director & CEO of LJ Hooker Group with 700 real estate and mortgage broking offices across ten countries. Georg also held the position of Group CFO at REA Group.