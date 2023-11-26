Centrepoint Alliance Limited announced the appointment of Linda Fox as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Centrepoint, effective 1 December 2023. Ms Fox joins the Company with extensive experience gained as a Non-Executive Director, Executive Director and committee member of various companies since 2003, which include QV Equities Limited, Commonwealth Bank of Australia subsidiaries, SFG Australia Limited subsidiaries, Schroder Investment Management, and not-for-profit organisations such as the Australian Youth Orchestra. Linda has proven capabilities in areas of corporate governance, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, leadership and a deep understanding of the financial services industry's regulatory landscape.

Having qualified as a chartered accountant at KPMG early in her career, Linda's experience developed into CFO and COO roles in financial services organisations with global reach, overseeing many mergers and acquisitions, from start-up to multi-billion-dollar entities. Linda's previous experience is underpinned by 7 years with the CBA Group where her roles included CFO of Colonial First State and Wealth Management Advice, CFO of the International Financial Services Division and Director of Colonial Services, and over 6 years with Shadforth Financial Group as CFO and Company Secretary and Executive Director of their subsidiaries. Ms Fox is a graduate and member of the AICD, holds an MBA, a GradDip in Information Systems, Bachelor of Commerce, and is a Chartered Accountant, Australia & New Zealand.