CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED

(CAF)
Centrepoint Alliance : Strong First Half Performance and Recommencement of Dividends

02/08/2021 | 05:31pm EST
ASX Announcement

2 February 2021

Strong First Half Performance and Recommencement of Dividends

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX: CAF) ("Centrepoint Alliance" or "the Company"), a leading provider of advice and business services to financial advice firms throughout Australia is pleased to announce strong unaudited H1 FY21 results and a resumption of dividend payments with a special and interim ordinary dividend.

Highlights

  • Preliminary unaudited H1 FY21 EBITDA of $2.1m compared to loss of $0.4m in H1 FY20
  • Unaudited $14.7m cash on hand at 31 December 2020 - representing greater than $0.10 per share
  • Proposed fully franked dividends totalling 4 cents per share, comprising 3 cents special dividend and 1 cent interim ordinary dividend
  • Actively assessing consolidation and other strategic opportunities to enhance shareholder value

Commentary on H1 FY21 results

  • Continued strength in adviser recruitment and fee revenue with a pipeline of organic growth opportunities, continuing the transition to a sustainable recurring fee model
  • Above-budgetgrowth in Funds Under Management and Administration
  • Positive unaudited EBITDA contribution from all segments, including first full reporting period contribution from advice technology firm Enzumo

Centrepoint Alliance Chairman, Alan Fisher, said:

"Centrepoint Alliance has continued to improve its operating performance and is now well positioned to participate in industry consolidation and seek new strategic opportunities."

"This financial year is about capitalising on the work conducted through our Strategic Refresh over the last two and a half years to establish a scalable, recurring revenue business model."

"We have continued to focus on organic growth and refining our cost base, as is evident in the first half operating results. We are now actively pursuing opportunities to unlock the value of the business that can be achieved through scale."

"Centrepoint Alliance has significantly improved its financial position over the three years since the Company paid out $15m in cash dividends in the 2018 financial year. The Company has a history of returning excess capital to shareholders, having declared a special dividend of $0.07 per share when it sold its insurance premium funding business in the 2017 financial year."

"In light of Centrepoint Alliance's strong operating results, the Board has resolved that it is now in shareholders' best interests that the Company should not only resume the periodic payment of ordinary dividends, but also return excess capital to its owners."

The dividend dates proposed are as follows:

Record Date -

09 February 2021

Payment Date -

26 February 2021

Centrepoint Alliance expects to release its financial results on 26 February 2021.

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Angus Benbow, CEO

Tim Dohrmann, Investor Enquiries

Centrepoint Alliance Limited

NWR Communications

Ph: +61 2 8987 3016

Ph: +61 (0) 468 420 846

E: angus.benbow@cpal.com.au

E: tim@nwrcommunications.com.au

About Centrepoint Alliance

Centrepoint Alliance (ASX: CAF) is a leading provider of advice and business services to financial advice firms throughout Australia. It offers a complete suite of governance, business management, client growth and advice services that enable advisers to spend more time providing advice to their clients.

Centrepoint Alliance is proactively leading the evolution of financial advice business models in Australia. It has introduced a clear fee-based pricing model that will support the provision of more transparent and better financial advice for Australia, increasingly through the use of digital and data technology enabled solutions.

Disclaimer

Centrepoint Alliance Limited published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
