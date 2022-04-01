Centrex : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CXM

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name CENTREX LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code Security description issued/transferred Issue date CXMAN OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.05 59,545,454 01/04/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity CENTREX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code CXM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 096298752

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

Options issued upon conversion of convertible note approved by shareholders on 26 February 2021

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

CXMAN : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.05

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 1/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Attaching Options issued upon conversion of convertible note as approved by shareholders on 26 February 2021. Please refer to accompanying ASX Announcement dated 1 April 2022.

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Attaching Options issued upon conversion of convertible note as approved by shareholders on 26 February 2021. Please refer to accompanying ASX Announcement dated 1 April 2022.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

59,545,454

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Issued upon conversion of convertible note

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

Issued upon conversion of convertible note

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

