Centrex : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CXM

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name CENTREX LIMITED
Date of this announcement Friday April 01, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
CXMAN
OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.05
59,545,454
01/04/2022
1.1 Name of entity CENTREX LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code CXM
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022
Registration number 096298752
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Please specify
Options issued upon conversion of convertible note approved by shareholders on 26 February 2021
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
CXMAN : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.05
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 1/4/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Attaching Options issued upon conversion of convertible note as approved by shareholders on 26 February 2021. Please refer to accompanying ASX Announcement dated 1 April 2022.
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Attaching Options issued upon conversion of convertible note as approved by shareholders on 26 February 2021. Please refer to accompanying ASX Announcement dated 1 April 2022.
Issue details
Number of +securities
59,545,454
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Issued upon conversion of convertible note
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
Issued upon conversion of convertible note
