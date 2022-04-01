Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Centrex Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXM   AU000000CXM6

CENTREX LIMITED

(CXM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/01 01:10:53 am EDT
0.21 AUD   +5.00%
04:33aCENTREX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CXM
PU
04:23aCENTREX : Application for quotation of securities - CXM
PU
03/29CENTREX : Application for quotation of securities - CXM
PU
Centrex : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CXM

04/01/2022 | 04:33am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name CENTREX LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

CXMAN

OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.05

59,545,454

01/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity CENTREX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code CXM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 096298752

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

Options issued upon conversion of convertible note approved by shareholders on 26 February 2021

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

CXMAN : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.05

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 1/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Attaching Options issued upon conversion of convertible note as approved by shareholders on 26 February 2021. Please refer to accompanying ASX Announcement dated 1 April 2022.

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Attaching Options issued upon conversion of convertible note as approved by shareholders on 26 February 2021. Please refer to accompanying ASX Announcement dated 1 April 2022.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

59,545,454

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Issued upon conversion of convertible note

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

Issued upon conversion of convertible note

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centrex Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,63 M -1,97 M -1,97 M
Net cash 2021 2,19 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,7 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart CENTREX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Centrex Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Mencel Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Peter Hayden Hunt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Allan John Parker Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Maxwell Chrisp Non-Executive Director
Jonathan W. Lindh Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTREX LIMITED150.00%63
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.69.62%24 451
ICL GROUP LTD27.39%15 381
PJSC PHOSAGRO37.22%12 655
UPL LIMITED3.03%7 749
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.29.20%7 341