Centric Financial : Bank Call Report 093021

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic Offices Only-FFIEC 041
Report at the close of business September 30, 2021
This report is required by law: 12 U.S.C. §324 (State member banks); 12 U.S.C. §1817 (State nonmember banks); 12 U.S.C. §161 (National banks); and 12 U.S.C §1464 (Savings associations).
NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and Income.
I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.
FDIC Certificate Number
0 7 4 6 1
(20210930)
(RCON 9999)
This report form is to be filed by banks with domestic offices only and
total consolidated assets of less than $100 billion, except those banks that file the FFIEC 051, and those banks that are advanced approaches
institutions for regulatory capital purposes that are required to file the FFIEC 031.
We, the undersigned directors (trustees), attest to the correctness of the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting sched- ules) for this report date and declare that the Reports of Condition and Income have been examined by us and to the best of our knowledge and belief have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct.
Centric Bank
Harrisburg
PA
17112
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
549300INPBRHB0MQ7S63
(Report only if your institution already has an LEI.) (RCON 9224)
RIAD
Amount
1. Interest income:
a. Interest and fee income on loans:
(1) Loans secured by real estate:
(a) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties............................................................................................
4435
3,943
1.a.1.a.
(b) All other loans secured by real estate................................................................................................................
4436
15,847
1.a.1.b.
(2) Commercial and industrial loans..............................................................................................................................
4012
14,276
1.a.2.
(3) Loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures:
(b) Time deposits of $250,000 or less.......................................................................................................................
HK03
730
2.a.2.b.
(c) Time deposits of more than $250,000.................................................................................................................
HK04
527
2.a.2.c.
b. Expense of federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase.........................................
4180
3
2.b.
c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money.............................................................................................
4185
740
2.c.
d. Interest on subordinated notes and debentures...........................................................................................................
4200
0
2.d.
e. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.d)..................................................................................................
4073
3,526
2.e.
3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus 2.e).....................................................................................
4074
31,720
3.
4. Provision for loan and lease losses (3)..........................................................................................
JJ33
6,992
4.
1 Includes interest and fee income on "Loans to depository institutions and acceptances of other banks," "Loans to finance agricultural production and other loans to farmers," "Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions in the U.S.," and "Loans to nondepository financial institutions and other loans."
Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading.
Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4 the provisions for credit losses on all financial assets and off-balance-sheet credit exposures that fall within the scope of the standard.
