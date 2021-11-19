Centric Financial : Bank Call Report 093021

Report at the close of business September 30, 2021

This report is required by law: 12 U.S.C. §324 (State member banks); 12 U.S.C. §1817 (State nonmember banks); 12 U.S.C. §161 (National banks); and 12 U.S.C §1464 (Savings associations). Unless the context indicates otherwise, the term "bank" in this report form refers to both banks and savings associations.

NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions. The Reports of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors (trustees) for state nonmember banks and three directors for state member banks, national banks, and savings associations.

I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

