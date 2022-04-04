Centric Financial : FRY6 123121

Form FR Y-6

Centric Financial Corporation

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

Item 1: Annual Report to Shareholders

Centric Financial Corporation prepares an annual report for its securities holders, and is not registered with the SEC. As specified by the appropriate Reserve Bank, the Annual Report will be uploaded to Reporting Central in a separate file.

Item 2a: Organizational Chart

Centric Financial Corporation

LEI - None

Harrisburg, PA, USA

Incorporated in Pennsylvania

100%

Centric Bank

LEI 549300INPBRHB0MQ7S63

Harrisburg, PA, USA Incorporated in Pennsylvania

Item 2b: FR Y-6 Depository Institution Branch Data Verification FYE 12/31/2021

Centric Financial Corporation, Harrisburg, PA Submitted as a separate report via Reporting Central

Centric Financial Corporation Fiscal Year Ending 12/31/2021

Report Item 3: Securities Holders

(1)(a)(b)(c) and (2)(a)(b)(c)

Current securities holders with ownership, control or holdings of 5% or more with power to vote as of the fiscal year ending 12/31/2021

(1) (a) (1) (b) (1) (c) (1) (c) (1) (c) Country of Number of Percentage of Name, City, State/Country Citizenship Class of voting securities securities securities Banc Fund Co. LLC USA Shares common stock 811,073 9.56% Chicago, IL Shares exercisable options - 0.00% USA Shares exercisable warrants - 0.00% 811,073 9.56% Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. USA Shares common stock 795,646 9.38% Greenwich, CT Shares exercisable options - 0.00% USA Shares exercisable warrants - 0.00% 795,646 9.38% Strategic Value Investors LP USA Shares common stock 737,396 8.69% Cleveland, OH Shares exercisable options - 0.00% USA Shares exercisable warrants - 0.00% 737,396 8.69%

Securities holders, not listed above, that had owernsrship, contorl or holdings of 5% or more with power to vote during the fiscal year ending 12/31/2021

(2) (a) (2) (b) (2) (c) (2) (c) (2) (c) Country of Number of Percentage of Name, City, State/Country Citizenship Class of voting securities securities securities EJF Capital LLC USA Shares common stock 798,912 9.42% Arlington, VA Shares exercisable options - 0.00% USA Shares exercisable warrants - 0.00% 798,912 9.42%

Form FR Y-6

Report Item 4: Insiders

Centric Financial Corporation Fiscal Year Ending 12/31/2021

(1)Names & Address (City,

State, Country)

(2)Principal Occupation if other than with

Bank Holding Company

(3)(a)Title & Position with Bank

Holding Company

(3)(b)Title & Position with Subsidiaries

(3)(c)

(4)(a) Percentage of Voting Shares in Bank Holding Company 3.65%

(4)(b)

(4)(c)Title & Position with Other BusinessesPercentage of Voting Shares in Subsidiaries

List names of Other Companies if 25% or more of Voting Securities are Held

(4)(c)

% of Voting Securities

Held

Donald E. Enders, Jr. Harrisburg, PA

Insurance Agent

Director & Chairman

Director & Chairman

USA

(Centric Bank)

Chairman & CEO - Colonial Park Realty Co. Chairman & CEO - Cocoa Associates Ltd Partner - Enders and Enders Partnership Member - Chocolate Avenue Associates, LLC Member - Heidelberg Properties

Member - Hot Chocolate Avenue Associates, LLC President of Board of Trustees - Panther Ram Foundation

NoneColonial Park Realty Co. 33.3%

Cocoa Associates Ltd 30.3%

Enders and Enders Partnership 50.0%

Chocolate Avenue Associates, LLC 41.6%

Heidelberg Properties 27.3%

Hot Chocolate Ave Associates, LLC 25.0%Patricia A. Husic Harrisburg, PA USA

President & CEO (Centric Bank)Director & President / CEODirector & President / CEO (Centric Bank)

Director - American Banker Mutual Insurance, LTD Director - Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

1.45%NoneNone 0%Kerry A. Pae Cody, WY USARetired Auctioneer

Director & SecretaryDirector & Secretary (Centric Bank)None

0.78%NoneKerry Pae Auctioneers, Inc.

100.0%John A. Maher Pompano Beach, FL USA

Certified Public AccountantDirector & Vice ChairmanDirector & Vice Chairman (Centric Bank)

Trustee - University of Pittsburgh

1.90%NoneNone 0%Frank A. Conte Fort Myers, FL USA

Financial PlannerSteven P. Dayton Harrisburg, PA USA

Real Estate DeveloperDirector

Director (Centric Bank)Founding Partner - Conte Wealth Advisors, LLCDirector

0.78%NoneConte Wealth Advisors, LLC 51.0%

Conte Wealth Advisors, FL 40.0%

2009 Market Street Realty Associates 50.0%

2011 Market Street Associates 50.0%Director (Centric Bank)NoneDr. Jeffrey Keiser Bonita Springs, FL USA

Dental Consultant

Director

Director (Centric Bank)Partner - JPST Realty I, LP

1.67%NoneSewings2, LLC 100.0%

Hershey DTC, LP 25.0%

Annville PH, LP 25.0%

Berlin Waterfront, LLC 25.0%

Blue Sky, LLC 25.0%

1.76%NoneJPST Realty I, LP 25.0%Thomas H. Flowers Harrisburg, PA USA

Certified Public AccountantDirector

Director (Centric Bank)Managing Partner - Flowers & Flowers, CPA's Partner - Flowers Properties

VP / CFO / Director - Home to Stay, Inc. Director - Colonial Park Realty Co.

Member - Chocolate Avenue Associates, LLC Director & VP - Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs Director - Keystone Human Services

Nicole S. Kaylor Mechanicsburg, PA USA

Attorney

Director

Director (Centric Bank)Member, Co-Chair of the Corporate and Tax Group - McNees Wallace & Nurick, LLC

Director - Harrisburg Regional Chamber of CommercePage 1 of 2

0.59%NoneFlowers & Flowers, CPAs 100.0%

Flowers Properties 50.0%

Home to Stay, Inc. 45.6%

0.27%NoneNone 0%