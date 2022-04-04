Centric Financial : FRY6 123121

Form FR Y-6
Centric Financial Corporation
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
Item 1: Annual Report to Shareholders
Centric Financial Corporation prepares an annual report for its securities holders, and is not registered with the SEC. As specified by the appropriate Reserve Bank, the Annual Report will be uploaded to Reporting Central in a separate file.
Item 2a: Organizational Chart
Centric Financial Corporation
LEI - None
Harrisburg, PA, USA
Incorporated in Pennsylvania
100%
Centric Bank
LEI 549300INPBRHB0MQ7S63
Harrisburg, PA, USA Incorporated in Pennsylvania
Item 2b: FR Y-6 Depository Institution Branch Data Verification FYE 12/31/2021
Centric Financial Corporation, Harrisburg, PA Submitted as a separate report via Reporting Central
Report Item 3: Securities Holders
(1)(a)(b)(c) and (2)(a)(b)(c)
Current securities holders with ownership, control or holdings of 5% or more with power to vote as of the fiscal year ending 12/31/2021
|
(1) (a)
|
(1) (b)
|
(1) (c)
|
(1) (c)
|
(1) (c)
|
Country of
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Name, City, State/Country
|
Citizenship
|
Class of voting securities
|
securities
|
securities
|
Banc Fund Co. LLC
|
USA
|
Shares common stock
|
811,073
|
9.56%
|
Chicago, IL
|
Shares exercisable options
|
-
|
0.00%
|
USA
|
Shares exercisable warrants
|
-
|
0.00%
|
811,073
|
9.56%
|
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.
|
USA
|
Shares common stock
|
795,646
|
9.38%
|
Greenwich, CT
|
Shares exercisable options
|
-
|
0.00%
|
USA
|
Shares exercisable warrants
|
-
|
0.00%
|
795,646
|
9.38%
|
Strategic Value Investors LP
|
USA
|
Shares common stock
|
737,396
|
8.69%
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Shares exercisable options
|
-
|
0.00%
|
USA
|
Shares exercisable warrants
|
-
|
0.00%
|
737,396
|
8.69%
Securities holders, not listed above, that had owernsrship, contorl or holdings of 5% or more with power to vote during the fiscal year ending 12/31/2021
|
(2) (a)
|
(2) (b)
|
(2) (c)
|
(2) (c)
|
(2) (c)
|
Country of
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Name, City, State/Country
|
Citizenship
|
Class of voting securities
|
securities
|
securities
|
EJF Capital LLC
|
USA
|
Shares common stock
|
798,912
|
9.42%
|
Arlington, VA
|
Shares exercisable options
|
-
|
0.00%
|
USA
|
Shares exercisable warrants
|
-
|
0.00%
|
798,912
|
9.42%
Form FR Y-6
(1) (2) (3)(a)(b)(c) and (4)(a)(b)(c)
Report Item 4: Insiders
Centric Financial Corporation Fiscal Year Ending 12/31/2021
(1)Names & Address (City,
State, Country)
(2)Principal Occupation if other than with
Bank Holding Company
(3)(a)Title & Position with Bank
Holding Company
(3)(b)Title & Position with Subsidiaries
(3)(c)
(4)(a) Percentage of Voting Shares in Bank Holding Company 3.65%
(4)(b)
(4)(c)Title & Position with Other BusinessesPercentage of Voting Shares in Subsidiaries
List names of Other Companies if 25% or more of Voting Securities are Held
(4)(c)
% of Voting Securities
Held
Donald E. Enders, Jr. Harrisburg, PA
Insurance Agent
Director & Chairman
Director & Chairman
USA
(Centric Bank)
Chairman & CEO - Colonial Park Realty Co. Chairman & CEO - Cocoa Associates Ltd Partner - Enders and Enders Partnership Member - Chocolate Avenue Associates, LLC Member - Heidelberg Properties
Member - Hot Chocolate Avenue Associates, LLC President of Board of Trustees - Panther Ram Foundation
NoneColonial Park Realty Co. 33.3%
Cocoa Associates Ltd 30.3%
Enders and Enders Partnership 50.0%
Chocolate Avenue Associates, LLC 41.6%
Heidelberg Properties 27.3%
Hot Chocolate Ave Associates, LLC 25.0%Patricia A. Husic Harrisburg, PA USA
President & CEO (Centric Bank)Director & President / CEODirector & President / CEO (Centric Bank)
Director - American Banker Mutual Insurance, LTD Director - Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
1.45%NoneNone 0%Kerry A. Pae Cody, WY USARetired Auctioneer
Director & SecretaryDirector & Secretary (Centric Bank)None
0.78%NoneKerry Pae Auctioneers, Inc.
100.0%John A. Maher Pompano Beach, FL USA
Certified Public AccountantDirector & Vice ChairmanDirector & Vice Chairman (Centric Bank)
Trustee - University of Pittsburgh
1.90%NoneNone 0%Frank A. Conte Fort Myers, FL USA
Financial PlannerSteven P. Dayton Harrisburg, PA USA
Real Estate DeveloperDirector
Director (Centric Bank)Founding Partner - Conte Wealth Advisors, LLCDirector
0.78%NoneConte Wealth Advisors, LLC 51.0%
Conte Wealth Advisors, FL 40.0%
2009 Market Street Realty Associates 50.0%
2011 Market Street Associates 50.0%Director (Centric Bank)NoneDr. Jeffrey Keiser Bonita Springs, FL USA
Dental Consultant
Director
Director (Centric Bank)Partner - JPST Realty I, LP
1.67%NoneSewings2, LLC 100.0%
Hershey DTC, LP 25.0%
Annville PH, LP 25.0%
Berlin Waterfront, LLC 25.0%
Blue Sky, LLC 25.0%
1.76%NoneJPST Realty I, LP 25.0%Thomas H. Flowers Harrisburg, PA USA
Certified Public AccountantDirector
Director (Centric Bank)Managing Partner - Flowers & Flowers, CPA's Partner - Flowers Properties
VP / CFO / Director - Home to Stay, Inc. Director - Colonial Park Realty Co.
Member - Chocolate Avenue Associates, LLC Director & VP - Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs Director - Keystone Human Services
Nicole S. Kaylor Mechanicsburg, PA USA
Attorney
Director
Director (Centric Bank)Member, Co-Chair of the Corporate and Tax Group - McNees Wallace & Nurick, LLC
Director - Harrisburg Regional Chamber of CommercePage 1 of 2
0.59%NoneFlowers & Flowers, CPAs 100.0%
Flowers Properties 50.0%
Home to Stay, Inc. 45.6%
0.27%NoneNone 0%