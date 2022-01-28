Centric Financial : Officers Stock Transactions

OTC REPORTABLE CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Centric Financial Corportation / CFCX
Securities Acquired or Disposed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CFCX
|
Common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Reporting Person
|
|
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer
|
Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
Officer / Director /
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
Transaction
|
Last
|
First
|
Middle
|
10% Owner
|
Title
|
Shares
|
(A) or (D)
|
Price
|
Date
|
Husic
|
Patricia
|
A
|
Officer
|
President & CEO
|
10,859
|
A
|
9.5700
|
1/1/2022
|
Turner
|
Kimberly
|
L
|
Officer
|
EVP, Chief Risk Officer
|
1,000
|
A
|
9.5700
|
1/1/2022
|
Husic
|
Patricia
|
A
|
Officer
|
President & CEO
|
100
|
A
|
9.3500
|
11/15/2021
|
Turner
|
Kimberly
|
L
|
Officer
|
EVP, Chief Risk Officer
|
600
|
A
|
9.4000
|
10/14/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shares Aquired
|
12,559
|
Total Shares Disposed
|
-
Disclaimer
Centric Financial Corp. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 20:34:13 UTC.