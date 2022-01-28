Log in
    CFCX   US15641J1016

CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CFCX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 01/26 10:07:59 am
9.35 USD   -0.21%
03:35pCENTRIC FINANCIAL : Officers Stock Transactions
PU
2021CENTRIC FINANCIAL : Husic Stock Transaction
PU
2021CENTRIC FINANCIAL : Bank Call Report 093021
PU
Centric Financial : Officers Stock Transactions

01/28/2022 | 03:35pm EST
OTC REPORTABLE CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Centric Financial Corportation / CFCX

Securities Acquired or Disposed

Ticker Symbol

Title of Security

CFCX

Common

Name of Reporting Person

Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer

Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

Officer / Director /

Number of

Transaction

Last

First

Middle

10% Owner

Title

Shares

(A) or (D)

Price

Date

Husic

Patricia

A

Officer

President & CEO

10,859

A

9.5700

1/1/2022

Turner

Kimberly

L

Officer

EVP, Chief Risk Officer

1,000

A

9.5700

1/1/2022

Husic

Patricia

A

Officer

President & CEO

100

A

9.3500

11/15/2021

Turner

Kimberly

L

Officer

EVP, Chief Risk Officer

600

A

9.4000

10/14/2021

Total Shares Aquired

12,559

Total Shares Disposed

-

Disclaimer

Centric Financial Corp. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 20:34:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34,3 M - -
Net income 2020 9,06 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79,4 M 79,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patricia A. Husic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra L. J. Schultz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Donald E. Enders Chairman
Frank A. Conte Independent Director
Kerry A. Pae Secretary & Director