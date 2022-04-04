Centric Financial : Proxy Statement 2022

4320 Linglestown Road Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17112

April 4, 2022

Dear Shareholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Centric Financial Corporation (the "Company") on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local time, using the Virtual Annual Meeting method. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters:

1. To elect two (2) Directors to Class A for three-year terms expiring in 2025;

2. To ratify the selection of S.R. Snodgrass, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022; and

3. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Information about these matters can be found in the proxy statement. The Board of Directors urges you to vote "FOR" the above matters.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 19, 2022.

We have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the Internet using the Securities and Exchange Commission's "notice and access" rules. This Proxy Statement and the 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders, which contains audited financial statements of the Company as of December 31, 2021, are available at http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/21135/ .

It is very important that you be represented at the Annual Meeting regardless of the number of shares you own or whether you are able to attend the meeting. Even if you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote your shares in advance of the Annual Meeting via the internet at www.voteproxy.com. Please retain your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that was mailed to shareholders on or about April 4, 2022. It will enable you to attend the virtual Annual Meeting.

We appreciate your continued support of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation.

Very truly yours,

Patricia A. Husic President & CEO

____________________________________________________

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

To be Held May 19, 2022 ____________________________________________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Centric Financial Corporation (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local time, in a virtual meeting format only with no physical location, to consider and take action on the following matters:

1. To elect two (2) Directors to Class A for three-year terms expiring in 2025;

2. To ratify the selection of S.R. Snodgrass, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022; and

3. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Only shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at the meeting. The vote of each shareholder is important. You are encouraged to review the Proxy Statement and register your vote with our transfer agent via the internet prior to the meeting.

Notice and Access

Beginning on or about April 4, 2022, shareholders were sent a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") containing instructions on how to access our proxy materials, including this proxy statement and the audited financial statements via the internet site. The Notice and Access process is used to improve delivery and decrease the environmental impact. Shareholders will not receive paper copies of the proxy materials unless you request the materials by following the instructions in the Notice. The Notice is NOT a proxy card, it cannot be submitted to vote your shares. Instead, the Notice gives instructions on how to access and review the important proxy materials and how to vote electronically. Shareholders who have requested paper copies of the proxy materials, according to the instructions on the Notice, will receive printed copies in the mail, at no cost to them. Requests for mailed materials need to be made before May 9, 2022.

Your Vote is Important

Shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022, are urged to vote their shares and be represented at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. You may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the website, while balloting is open, only if you have attended using your proxy control number listed on the Notice, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your broker or nominee. If shareholders have previously submitted a proxy vote using one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement, their vote will be counted, and they do not need to vote during the virtual Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting will be hostedin a virtual format only, online via live webcast. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically, and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/224462133 click on "I have a control number," enter the control number found on your notice, proxy card, or voting instruction form you received previously, and enter the password: centric2022 (the password is case sensitive).

If your shares of Company common stock are held by a broker, trustee, or other nominee, they are considered to be in "street name". As the beneficial owner of the shares, you are entitled to direct your broker, trustee or other nominee on how to vote. As a beneficial owner you are not the shareholder of record and may not vote your street name shares in person at the virtual meeting. To be admitted to the virtual meeting, you must follow the instructions from your nominee to obtain a legal proxy, executed in your favor, from the holder of record and submit proof of your legal proxy reflecting the number of shares of Company common stock you held as of the record date, along with your name and email address, and a request for registration to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC: (1) by email to proxy@astfinancial.com; (2) by facsimile to 718-765-8730 or (3) by mail to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 12, 2022.

Our directors and officers will be available to respond to shareholder questions during the meeting. Questions will be able to be asked by shareholders attending the virtual meeting via the website by typing them into a designated area on the screen. In an effort to answer all questions at the virtual meeting, the Board of Directors and Management of the Company encourage you to send questions via email to sschultz@centricbank.com prior to May 17, 2022. The Company will compile pre-submitted questions and address them during the virtual meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Kerry A. Pae, Secretary

April 4, 2022

____________________________________________________

PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MAY 19, 2022 ____________________________________________________

GENERAL INFORMATION

Time and Venue of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

This Proxy Statement contains information about the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Centric Financial Corporation (the "Company") to be held Virtually on Thursday, May 19, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m., and at any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. The Proxy Statement was prepared at the direction of the Company's Board of Directors to solicit your proxy for use at the Annual Meeting. A Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials was mailed to shareholders on or about April 4, 2022. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Shareholders may attend the Annual Meeting virtually via the Internet by going to https://web.lumiagm.com/224462133 click on "I have a control number," enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice that you received previously, and enter the password: centric2022 (the password is case sensitive). This proxy statement was first made available to Shareholders on April 4, 2022.

VOTING AND PROXY PROCEDURES

Who is entitled to vote?

Shareholders owning Company common stock on February 28, 2022, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders or any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting. Each shareholder has one vote per share on all matters to be voted on. Shareholders are not permitted to cumulate their votes in the election of directors. On February 28, 2022 there were 8,487,864 shares of Company common stock outstanding.

How do I vote?

As described in the Notice, you may vote by any of the following methods:

Internet. Go to www.voteproxy.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and follow the instructions. You will need the control number that is included in the Notice instructions that is sent to you. The Internet voting system allows you to confirm that the system has properly recorded your votes. This method of voting will be available until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 18, 2022.

Mail. If you are a shareholder of record and you request your proxy materials by mail, using the instructions on the Notice previously mailed to shareholders, you can vote by marking, dating and signing your proxy card exactly as your name appears on the card and returning it by

3