  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Centric Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CFCX   US15641J1016

CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CFCX)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/25 10:39:43 am EDT
9.94 USD   +0.91%
01:08pCENTRIC FINANCIAL : Stock Transactions 0325&2822
PU
03/17CENTRIC FINANCIAL : Stock Transactions 031522
PU
03/11CENTRIC FINANCIAL : Stock Transaction 030922
PU
Centric Financial : Stock Transactions 0325&2822

03/29/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
OTC REPORTABLE CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Centric Financial Corportation / CFCX

Securities Acquired or Disposed

Ticker SymbolTitle of Security

CFCX

Common

Name of Reporting Person

Last

First

Middle

/ 10% Owner

Husic

Patricia

A.

Officer

President & CEO

Myers

Jeffrey

W.

Officer

SEVP & Chief Lending Officer

Schultz

Sandra

L. J.

Officer

SEVP & CFO

Meck

Leslie

A.

Officer

EVP & Chief Retial Officer

Turner

Kimberly

L.

Officer

EVP & Chief Risk Officer

Pavlakovich

Christine

Officer

EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer

Conte

Frank

A.

Director

Total Shares Aquired

Total Shares Disposed

Title

Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer

Number of

Transaction

Officer / Director

Shares

(A) or (D)

Price

Date

3,806

A

9.9200

3/25/2022

2,878

A

9.9200

3/25/2022

3,347

A

9.9200

3/25/2022

1,494

A

9.9200

3/25/2022

1,594

A

9.9200

3/25/2022

1,546

A

9.9200

3/25/2022

662

A

6.0000

3/28/2022

15,327

-

Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

Disclaimer

Centric Financial Corp. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 17:07:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
