Centric Financial : Stock Transactions 0325&2822

OTC REPORTABLE CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Centric Financial Corportation / CFCX
Securities Acquired or Disposed
Ticker SymbolTitle of Security
Name of Reporting Person
|
|
Last
|
First
|
Middle
|
/ 10% Owner
|
Husic
|
Patricia
|
A.
|
Officer
|
President & CEO
|
Myers
|
Jeffrey
|
W.
|
Officer
|
SEVP & Chief Lending Officer
|
Schultz
|
Sandra
|
L. J.
|
Officer
|
SEVP & CFO
|
Meck
|
Leslie
|
A.
|
Officer
|
EVP & Chief Retial Officer
|
Turner
|
Kimberly
|
L.
|
Officer
|
EVP & Chief Risk Officer
|
Pavlakovich
|
Christine
|
Officer
|
EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer
|
Conte
|
Frank
|
A.
|
Director
|
Total Shares Aquired
|
Total Shares Disposed
Title
|
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer
|
Number of
|
Transaction
|
Officer / Director
|
Shares
|
(A) or (D)
|
Price
|
Date
|
3,806
|
A
|
9.9200
|
3/25/2022
|
2,878
|
A
|
9.9200
|
3/25/2022
|
3,347
|
A
|
9.9200
|
3/25/2022
|
1,494
|
A
|
9.9200
|
3/25/2022
|
1,594
|
A
|
9.9200
|
3/25/2022
|
1,546
|
A
|
9.9200
|
3/25/2022
|
662
|
A
|
6.0000
|
3/28/2022
|
15,327
|
-
Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
Disclaimer
Centric Financial Corp. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 17:07:12 UTC.