Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Centric Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CENTR   GRS449003003

CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.

(CENTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centric S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF CENTRIC S.A. 1ST HALF 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT

09/29/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT OF CENTRIC S.A. 1ST HALF 2021

FINANCIAL REPORT

CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A. announces that the Financial Report for the first half of 2021 according to IFRS will be available at the company's website www.centric.gr as well as the website of the Athens Exchange www.helex.gr on Wednesday 29th September, 2021 after the closing of the Athens Exchange trading session.

For further information, investors may contact: Mrs. Zoi Mihoudi, Supervisor of Investor Services and Corporate Announcements, tel. +30 210 9480000.

Disclaimer

Centric Holdings SA published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.
04:22aCENTRIC S A : Announcement of centric s.a. 1st half 2021 financial report
PU
07/01CENTRIC S A : Invitation of the shareholders to a regular general meeting
PU
06/22CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.(ATSE : CENTR) dropped from ATHEX Composite Index
CI
2020CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.(ATSE : CENTR) added to ATHEX Composite Index
CI
2019Singtel, Grab join forces for Singapore digital bank licence
RE
2019Goldman wants traders to be more like dealmakers and coders
RE
2019Chinese startup Xiaohongshu's app pulled from China Android stores
RE
2017CENTRIC : Announcement related to developments of the company
PU
2017CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.(ATSE : CENTR) dropped from ATHEX Composite Index
CI
2017CENTRIC : Press Release FY 2016
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,57 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
Net income 2020 -1,02 M -1,19 M -1,19 M
Net cash 2020 17,5 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -26,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,2 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centric Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arvaniti Maria Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikos Marinakos Chairman
George Saliaris-Fasseas Independent Non-Executive Director
Emmanouil P. Vlasseros Non-Executive Director
Grigoris Chrysikopoulos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.8.37%33
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.47%2 130 622
SEA LIMITED59.12%174 878
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.16%96 024
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-22.36%77 815
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE37.17%69 950