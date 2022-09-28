Advanced search
    CENTR   GRS449003003

CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.

(CENTR)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-09-28 am EDT
0.2730 EUR   -1.80%
06:46aCentric S A : Announcement of centric s.a. 1st half 2021 financial report
PU
06/23Centric S A : Invitation of the Shareholders to an Annual General Meeting
PU
06/22Centric S A : Invitation of the shareholders to a regular general meeting
PU
Centric S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF CENTRIC S.A. 1ST HALF 2022 FINANCIAL REPORT

09/28/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
Wednesday, September 28 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT OF CENTRIC S.A. 1ST HALF 2022

FINANCIAL REPORT

CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A. announces that the Financial Report for the first half of 2022 according to IFRS will be available at the company's website www.centric.gr as well as the website of the Athens Exchange www.helex.gr on Wednesday 28th September, 2022 after the closing of the Athens Exchange trading session.

For further information, investors may contact: Mrs. Zoi Mihoudi, Supervisor of Investor Services and Corporate Announcements, tel. +30 210 9480000.


Disclaimer

Centric Holdings SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 18:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
06:46aCentric S A : Announcement of centric s.a. 1st half 2021 financial report
PU
06/23Centric S A : Invitation of the Shareholders to an Annual General Meeting
PU
06/22Centric S A : Invitation of the shareholders to a regular general meeting
PU
05/03Centric Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
04/29Centric S A : Financial calendar 2022
PU
04/29Centric S A : Financial calendar 2022
PU
03/31Centric S A : Announcement 1966/2022 (no English translation available)
PU
2021Centric S A : Announcement 9284/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
2021Centric Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Centric S A : Announcement of centric s.a. 1st half 2021 financial report
PU
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3,80 M - -
Net income 2021 3,13 M - -
Net cash 2021 20,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,5 M 26,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 11,9%
Chart CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.
Centric Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arvaniti Maria Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikos Marinakos Chairman
George Saliaris-Fasseas Independent Non-Executive Director
Emmanouil P. Vlasseros Non-Executive Director
Grigoris Chrysikopoulos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A.-0.71%26
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-21.12%38 796
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-19.46%9 920
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-25.08%6 757
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-18.09%4 821
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-22.95%3 303