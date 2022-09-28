Centric S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF CENTRIC S.A. 1ST HALF 2022 FINANCIAL REPORT

Wednesday, September 28 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT OF CENTRIC S.A. 1ST HALF 2022

FINANCIAL REPORT

CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A. announces that the Financial Report for the first half of 2022 according to IFRS will be available at the company's website www.centric.gr as well as the website of the Athens Exchange www.helex.gr on Wednesday 28th September, 2022 after the closing of the Athens Exchange trading session.

For further information, investors may contact: Mrs. Zoi Mihoudi, Supervisor of Investor Services and Corporate Announcements, tel. +30 210 9480000.