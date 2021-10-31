Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

31 Oct 2021 Vampire devices drain £2.2BN from UK households Company

10/31/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
31 October 2021 Vampire devices drain £2.2BN from UK households

As the UK prepares for a haunting Halloween, new research by British Gas has revealed that Brits could save 23% on their electricity bills each year by switching off their vampire electronics, those that continue to drain power when left on standby.

With the average annual electricity bill currently at £474.44[i], Brits could in fact save an average of £110 per household per year by simply flicking a switch. This equates to a scary £2.2bn across all UK households.

The new research reveals that 43% of respondents are concerned about their winter energy usage. With two in five (40%) saying they are already seeing an increase in their energy bills, it's no surprise that almost half (45%) admit they are more interested than ever to make energy savings.

Yet, almost most one in five (16%) Brits are unaware that many household appliances use up electricity whilst not in use as over two in five (41%) only occasionally switch these appliances off. Almost one third (31%) said they wish they'd known appliances were costing them money whilst on standby.

Unsurprisingly, almost two thirds (64%) said they will make more effort to switch their appliances off now they know they could save money. Interestingly, almost three in four (72%) of those aged 54-65 said they would switch off appliances to save money on bills, compared to just over one third (39%) of 18-24-year olds who found the idea less appealing.

However, almost one in four (23%) said that they will continue to leave appliances on standby when inactive despite the fact it could save them money. Over two in five (43%) said this was because the effort of switching them off isn't worth the cost saving and one in four (25%) said they just don't care.

[i]based on British Gas annual electricity bill 2,900 kWh usage

"While colder weather means a rise in bills is inevitable, there are some things we can do to reduce our energy usage at home this winter which will really help the bank balance and the environment. Almost a third of total heating costs in the home are wasted through the roof and the walls and with vampire appliances, this figure is almost half of our electricity bills on wasted energy. Just switching some of these off can really help save straight away and those with a smart meter will be able to see the impact of this in real time. Turn it down or turn it off is a great motto for fighting the vampires."

Energy expert Marc Robson, British Gas, says:

My top 5 tips to limit the vampire appliances sucking up unnecessary energy:

  1. At night, or when not in use, try switching off devices at the mains rather than switching to standby. Even better, next time you buy a new product, select one that is listed as having low standby power usage.
  2. Add all electronics (computer, gaming console, Sky box, TV) to an extension lead and switch that off at night, this saves you the effort of turning them all off individually!
  3. Turn lights off when you leave a room. Energy efficient lightbulbs will help with even further savings (you could save up to £40 a year)
  4. Use a smart thermostat to help keep your room temperature as low as possible for as long as possible to avoid using the heating when you might not need it (save up to £75 for smart thermostat and £60 by reducing temperature by 1 degree)
  5. Timing is everything; don't leave chargers plugged into your devices once it's fully charged, don't fill the kettle if you're only making one cup of tea and wait until the dishwasher and washing machine are full before putting them on.
Notes

Unless otherwise stated, figures taken from omnibus research carried out by One Poll on behalf of British Gas. This was an online poll of 2,000 UK adults (nationally representative sample). The research was conducted between 20th October to 25th October 2021.

Further reading
Subscribe to Centrica news

Stay up to date with news, views and events via our newsletter.

Register here

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 10:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRICA PLC
06:37a31 Oct 2021 Vampire devices drain £2.2BN from UK households Company
PU
06:17a31 Oct 2021 Vampire devices grain £2.2BN from UK households Company
PU
10/29UK energy watchdog to examine price caps and tougher rules
RE
10/2727 Oct 2021 Centrica to sponsor The Tech For Our Planet Programme at COP26 Company
PU
10/26Centrica boss warns of extra £100 energy costs facing UK households
AQ
10/25CENTRICA : 25 Oct 2021 Centrica's Climate Transition Plan
PU
10/2222 Oct 2021 Electric vehicles are helping to drive a revolution in energy use
PU
10/21CENTRICA : 21 Oct 2021 Centrica Business Solutions to build out solar and battery asset po..
PU
10/20FTSE 100 Edges Lower as Miners Fall
DJ
10/19CENTRICA : 19 Oct 2021 The smart hot water tank that's helping the green energy transition..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 504 M 21 226 M 21 226 M
Net income 2021 379 M 519 M 519 M
Net Debt 2021 1 093 M 1 496 M 1 496 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,73x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 3 511 M 4 805 M 4 807 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 19 711
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 60,32 GBX
Average target price 68,31 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC29.44%4 805
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.28%46 471
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.14%46 304
SEMPRA1.81%40 756
ENGIE-1.79%34 363
E.ON SE20.98%33 062