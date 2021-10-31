31 Oct 2021 Vampire devices grain £2.2BN from UK households Company

31 October 2021 Vampire devices grain £2.2BN from UK households

As the UK prepares for a haunting Halloween, new research by British Gas has revealed that Brits could save 23% on their electricity bills each year by switching off their vampire electronics, those that continue to drain power when left on standby.



With the average annual electricity bill currently at £474.44[i], Brits could in fact save an average of £110 per household per year by simply flicking a switch. This equates to a scary £2.2bn across all UK households.

The new research reveals that 43% of respondents are concerned about their winter energy usage. With two in five (40%) saying they are already seeing an increase in their energy bills, it's no surprise that almost half (45%) admit they are more interested than ever to make energy savings.

Yet, almost most one in five (16%) Brits are unaware that many household appliances use up electricity whilst not in use as over two in five (41%) only occasionally switch these appliances off. Almost one third (31%) said they wish they'd known appliances were costing them money whilst on standby.

Unsurprisingly, almost two thirds (64%) said they will make more effort to switch their appliances off now they know they could save money. Interestingly, almost three in four (72%) of those aged 54-65 said they would switch off appliances to save money on bills, compared to just over one third (39%) of 18-24-year olds who found the idea less appealing.

However, almost one in four (23%) said that they will continue to leave appliances on standby when inactive despite the fact it could save them money. Over two in five (43%) said this was because the effort of switching them off isn't worth the cost saving and one in four (25%) said they just don't care.

[i]based on British Gas annual electricity bill 2,900 kWh usage

"While colder weather means a rise in bills is inevitable, there are some things we can do to reduce our energy usage at home this winter which will really help the bank balance and the environment. Almost a third of total heating costs in the home are wasted through the roof and the walls and with vampire appliances, this figure is almost half of our electricity bills on wasted energy. Just switching some of these off can really help save straight away and those with a smart meter will be able to see the impact of this in real time. Turn it down or turn it off is a great motto for fighting the vampires."

Energy expert Marc Robson, British Gas, says:

My top 5 tips to limit the vampire appliances sucking up unnecessary energy: