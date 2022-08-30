Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-30 am EDT
76.56 GBX   -6.59%
03:57pBritain allows Centrica to reopen Rough gas storage facility
RE
10:40aOil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO
RE
10:36aFactbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia cuts off gas supply
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain allows Centrica to reopen Rough gas storage facility

08/30/2022 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Centrica's Rough gas storage site off England's east coast has received all the regulatory approvals to start storing gas again, Britain's oil and gas regulator said on Tuesday.

Countries across Europe have been building gas stocks ahead of winter to prepare for disruptions to supply of Russian gas, but Britain has had very little storage capacity since Rough's closure in 2018.

Britain's North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) said it had granted the required approvals and consents to Centrica Offshore UK Limited for Phase 1 of the Rough gas storage site.

Centrica's Chief Executive Chris O'Shea said last month the company was carrying out the necessary engineering work to enable the site to reopen.

It would be prepared to invest 2 billion pounds ($2.33 billion) in the project, he said.

The Rough site previously provided about 70% of Britain's gas storage capacity.

Had the site been open last winter, it could have saved households about 100 pounds on their annual energy bills, O'Shea said last month.

($1 = 0.8576 pound)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC -6.59% 76.56 Delayed Quote.14.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.40% 99.16 Delayed Quote.29.12%
WTI -5.05% 91.901 Delayed Quote.28.55%
All news about CENTRICA PLC
03:57pBritain allows Centrica to reopen Rough gas storage facility
RE
10:40aOil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO
RE
10:36aFactbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia cuts off gas supply
RE
10:34aOil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO
RE
10:06aFTSE Plunges 0.9% as Energy, Mining Stocks Slide
DJ
08/29ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. completed the acquisition of Centrica Business Solutions ..
CI
08/25Britons to face shock of record leap in fuel bills
RE
08/25Centrica plc - British Gas to donate 10 percent of profits to help customers which treb..
AQ
08/25British Gas to donate more to energy support fund ahead of winter
RE
08/25Jefferies Boosts Centrica PT, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 589 M 26 351 M 26 351 M
Net income 2022 841 M 981 M 981 M
Net cash 2022 17,7 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,56x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 4 497 M 5 246 M 5 246 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 19 899
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 81,96 GBX
Average target price 115,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC14.63%5 635
SEMPRA ENERGY27.22%52 895
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.33%48 729
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.99%44 598
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-3.79%38 571
ACWA POWER COMPANY110.48%33 987