Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/10 03:19:38 am EDT
75.78 GBX   +5.34%
03:09aBritain's Centrica optimistic on EPS outlook after solid first four months
RE
02:27aCentrica Expects FY22 Adjusted EPS At Top End Of Analyst Forecasts
MT
05/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back in the red
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain's Centrica optimistic on EPS outlook after solid first four months

05/10/2022 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Electricity pylons are seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica on Tuesday said it expects to achieve full year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) at the top of the range of analyst forecasts after a strong operational performance in the first four months.

It said its nuclear and gas production assets in the UK as well as its energy trading business have secured increased volumes of gas and renewable energy to improve security of supply for the UK and Europe and help curb commodity price volatility.

However, supply disruptions and higher inflation are expected to continue to offset operational progress, it said in a statement.

"Significant uncertainties remain over the balance of the year, including the impacts of weather, commodity prices movements, asset performance and the potential for increased bad debt charges given the current inflationary pressures in the UK," it said.

The company will announce its interim results on July 28.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CENTRICA PLC
03:09aBritain's Centrica optimistic on EPS outlook after solid first four months
RE
02:27aCentrica Expects FY22 Adjusted EPS At Top End Of Analyst Forecasts
MT
05/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back in the red
05/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
04/25CENTRICA : 25 Apr 2022 Construction underway on Centrica's first solar farm Company
PU
04/25Centrica and Abu Dhabi's Masdar potential buyers for failed Bulb
AQ
04/21Fluence, Centrica Business Solutions to Provide Zero-Emission Backup Power System for G..
MT
04/19E.ON UK Unit Warns Of Increase In Fuel Poverty Crisis In Winter
MT
04/19CENTRICA : 19 Apr 2022 Consumers demand energy suppliers protect credit balances Company
PU
04/19Antin Infrastructure To Buy Majority Stake In Centrica-backed Smart Grid Systems Operat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 656 M 25 428 M 25 428 M
Net income 2022 485 M 597 M 597 M
Net Debt 2022 604 M 744 M 744 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,35x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 4 226 M 5 202 M 5 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 19 783
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 71,94 GBX
Average target price 92,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC0.62%5 202
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.25%54 133
SEMPRA ENERGY22.49%50 877
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC5.30%43 774
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.3.49%34 394
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.43%32 691