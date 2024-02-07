The cargoes will be delivered to the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent in the South of England.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, Editing by Louise Heavens)
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|134 GBX
|+0.64%
|-3.50%
|-5.01%
|09:16am
|Britain's Centrica signs 1 million metric ton LNG deal with Spain's Repsol
|RE
|Feb. 06
|Goldman Sachs Trims Centrica PT, Keeps Buy Opinion
|MT
LONDON (Reuters) - British energy supplier Centrica has agreed to purchase 1 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas from Spain's Repsol between 2025 and 2027, Centrica said on Wednesday.
The cargoes will be delivered to the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent in the South of England.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|133.9 GBX
|+0.54%
|-3.79%
|8 907 M $
|94.41 PTS
|+0.37%
|-2.92%
|-
|13.54 EUR
|-0.04%
|-1.42%
|18 587 M $
|Britain's Centrica signs 1 million metric ton LNG deal with Spain's Repsol
|RE
|Goldman Sachs Trims Centrica PT, Keeps Buy Opinion
|MT
|Barclays cuts Entain; HSBC raises Sainsbury
|AN
|Barclays cuts Entain; HSBC raises Sainsbury
|AN
|Renewables, after FY23 the bottom of the wave is certainly past
|CENTRICA : Downturn in energy prices should impact upstream and downstream revenues
|Barclays cuts Next; JPMorgan raises easyJet
|AN
|European Equities Climb Sharply in Friday Trading; Luxury Stocks Rally on LVMH Results
|MT
|FTSE 100 Closes Up After Middle East Tensions Boost Defense, Aerospace Stocks
|DJ
|British energy regulator eases ban on forced pre-pay meters
|RE
|The FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.5%, Dragged by Miners
|DJ
|Barclays Lifts Centrica PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
|MT
|UBS cuts DS Smith; Kepler likes Genus
|AN
|British Gas, E.ON can appeal over sale of failed UK energy supplier Bulb, court rules
|RE
|Jefferies Downgrades Centrica to Hold from Buy
|MT
|European Midday Briefing : Fed Uncertainty Drags on Stocks
|DJ
|UBS cuts Barratt, Berkeley, lifts Taylor Wimpey
|AN
|SocGen Downgrades Centrica to Hold from Buy, Lifts PT
|MT
|SocGen cuts Centrica; Barclays raises Trainline
|AN
|Stocks called up slightly; US Fed's euphoria runs out
|AN
|Troubled Thames Water names former Centrica executive as new boss
|AN
|Stocks rally on dovish Fed; eyes on Boe, ECB
|AN
|Struggling Thames Water names former Aggreko boss Weston as new CEO
|RE
|Bernstein raises Unilever but Jefferies cuts
|AN
|Centrica pumps gas from Rough storage into UK grid as demand rises
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.30%
|8 907 M $
|-10.00%
|96 427 M $
|-.--%
|51 547 M $
|-2.03%
|48 526 M $
|-5.37%
|47 434 M $
|-6.65%
|43 902 M $
|-7.50%
|38 045 M $
|+0.45%
|34 141 M $
|-3.55%
|29 391 M $
|+2.59%
|26 631 M $