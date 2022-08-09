Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:45 2022-08-09 am EDT
83.71 GBX   +0.86%
05:44aCredit Suisse Keeps Centrica At Outperform, Lifts PT
MT
05:33aBritain's Centrica signs LNG deal with Delfin Midstream
RE
05:06aCENTRICA : signs LNG Heads of Agreement with Delfin
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain's Centrica signs LNG deal with Delfin Midstream

08/09/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England

(Reuters) - Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica Plc signed heads of agreement with U.S.-based Delfin Midstream Inc on Tuesday to buy 1 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Delfin Deepwater Port.

The British Gas owner said the agreement is for 15 years on a free on board (FOB) basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port, located off the coast of Louisiana.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC 1.10% 83.9 Delayed Quote.16.08%
ENERGY S.P.A. -2.99% 2.585 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.70% 361.1575 Real-time Quote.116.12%
All news about CENTRICA PLC
05:44aCredit Suisse Keeps Centrica At Outperform, Lifts PT
MT
05:33aBritain's Centrica signs LNG deal with Delfin Midstream
RE
05:06aCENTRICA : signs LNG Heads of Agreement with Delfin
PU
08/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Still seeing the glass half full
MS
08/04HSBC Lifts Centrica to Hold from Reduce
MT
08/04ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Illinois Tool Works, Eaton, Marathon Petroleum, Microchip Techno..
MS
08/04UK Regulator Confirms Energy Bills Cap Will Be Updated Quarterly
DJ
08/03FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.5% as Pelosi Leaves Taiwan
DJ
08/03Citigroup Lowers Centrica to Neutral from Buy, Trims PT
MT
07/29Goldman Sachs Boosts Centrica PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 328 M 25 835 M 25 835 M
Net income 2022 782 M 948 M 948 M
Net cash 2022 542 M 657 M 657 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,36x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 4 875 M 5 905 M 5 905 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 19 899
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 83,00 GBX
Average target price 113,47 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC16.08%5 905
SEMPRA ENERGY21.68%50 224
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.10%49 324
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.59%45 303
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-3.79%38 566
ACWA POWER COMPANY105.00%33 349