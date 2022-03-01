Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain's Centrica to exit Russia gas supply agreements

03/01/2022 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Centrica, owner of Britain's largest energy suppler British Gas, said on Tuesday it would exit its gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts, principally Gazprom.

British energy companies, including BP and Shell , have moved to exit Russian operations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Centrica has a supply agreement with Gazprom Energy through which gas can be sourced from the open market and this does not necessarily mean Centrica is directly supplied with gas from Russia.

“We intend to exit our gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts, principally Gazprom, as a matter of urgency,” Centrica Chief Executive Chris O’Shea said in an emailed statement.

"We are working through the details of how best to do this, additionally we will ensure we are compliant with all relevant sanctions," he said. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC -2.46% 75.452 Delayed Quote.8.08%
PJSC GAZPROM 8.57% 228 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT 14.41% 400.45 Delayed Quote.-26.50%
SHELL PLC 0.51% 23.685 Real-time Quote.22.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.83% 99.223 Delayed Quote.11.96%
All news about CENTRICA PLC
10:32aBritain's Centrica to exit Russia gas supply agreements
RE
05:58aMorgan Stanley Maintains Centrica at Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
04:38aCENTRICA : 01 Mar 2022 Pam Kaur to step down as a Non-Executive Director of Centrica PLC I..
PU
02/25UK's FTSE 100 rebounds but records second straight weekly decline
RE
02/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK shares bounce back on weaker-than-expected sanctions
02/25Centrica reports profits jump as it calls for shake up
AQ
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/24British Gas-Owner Centrica's CEO Forgoes Bonus Amid Rising Households Bills
MT
02/24Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
02/24FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Sharply Down as Russia Invades Ukraine
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 923 M 21 358 M 21 358 M
Net income 2021 385 M 516 M 516 M
Net Debt 2021 497 M 667 M 667 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 4 499 M 6 035 M 6 035 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 19 783
Free-Float -
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 77,28 GBX
Average target price 82,79 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC8.08%6 035
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.70%55 287
SEMPRA ENERGY9.03%45 524
ENGIE9.64%38 778
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.82%37 652
E.ON SE-0.61%35 481