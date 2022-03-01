Britain's Centrica to exit Russia gas supply agreements

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Centrica, owner of
Britain's largest energy suppler British Gas, said on Tuesday it
would exit its gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts,
principally Gazprom.
British energy companies, including BP and Shell
, have moved to exit Russian operations following
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Centrica has a supply agreement with Gazprom Energy through
which gas can be sourced from the open market and this does not
necessarily mean Centrica is directly supplied with gas from
Russia.
“We intend to exit our gas supply agreements with Russian
counterparts, principally Gazprom, as a matter of urgency,”
Centrica Chief Executive Chris O’Shea said in an emailed
statement.
"We are working through the details of how best to do this,
additionally we will ensure we are compliant with all relevant
sanctions," he said.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jane
Merriman)