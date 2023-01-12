Advanced search
British Gas owner Centrica lifts outlook; names O'Brien CFO

01/12/2023 | 04:04am EST
(Alliance News) - Centrica PLC on Thursday raised its outlook on a "strong operational performance" recently, and it appointed a former Shell PLC treasurer as its new chief financial officer from March.

The British Gas owner now expects to report 2022 adjusted earnings per share of above 30 pence. In November, it predicted an adjusted EPS at the top end of a 15.1p to 26.0p sell-side analyst range. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations in 2021 amounted to just 4.1p.

"Infrastructure asset availability and volumes have remained good, and we delivered incrementally strong optimisation performance," Centrica said.

Meanwhile, the company named Russell O'Brien as CFO, replacing Kate Ringrose from March 1. Ringrose steps down from the post at the end of February but is expected will remain with Centrica until the end of 2023 "after an orderly transition". O'Brien was most recently treasurer at Shell. He also held a "number of senior chief financial officer roles" at the oil major, Centrica added.

Centrica expects to release its 2022 results on February 16.

Centrica shares were 5.1% higher at 96.52 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 23 010 M 27 899 M 27 899 M
Net income 2022 1 295 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
Net cash 2022 288 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,07x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 5 335 M 6 469 M 6 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 19 899
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 91,80 GBX
Average target price 127,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-4.89%6 469
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY2.92%108 357
SEMPRA ENERGY1.92%49 511
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 151
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.07%45 522
ENGIE-0.67%34 231