  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-01-11 am EST
91.80 GBX   +1.30%
02:23aBritish Gas Owner Centrica Ups FY22 Adjusted EPS Guidance
MT
02:20aBritish Gas owner Centrica names Russell O'Brien as new CFO
RE
01/10FOMO drives markets
MS
British Gas owner Centrica names Russell O'Brien as new CFO

01/12/2023 | 02:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England

(Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica on Thursday named Russell O'Brien as its chief financial officer, effective March 1, and said current finance chief Kate Ringrose will step down at the end of February.

The group also said in a separate statement it expects its full-year adjusted earnings to come in above 30 pence per share, helped by a robust operational performance.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 23 010 M 27 899 M 27 899 M
Net income 2022 1 295 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
Net cash 2022 288 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,07x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 5 335 M 6 469 M 6 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 19 899
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-4.89%6 469
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY2.92%108 357
SEMPRA ENERGY1.92%49 511
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 151
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.07%45 522
ENGIE-0.67%34 231