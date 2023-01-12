British Gas owner Centrica names Russell O'Brien as new CFO
01/12/2023 | 02:20am EST
(Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica on Thursday named Russell O'Brien as its chief financial officer, effective March 1, and said current finance chief Kate Ringrose will step down at the end of February.
The group also said in a separate statement it expects its full-year adjusted earnings to come in above 30 pence per share, helped by a robust operational performance.
(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)