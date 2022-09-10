Advanced search
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-09 am EDT
86.90 GBX   +4.98%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British Gas owner Centrica to cap profit to cut energy bills -report

09/10/2022 | 04:38am EDT
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica is planning to voluntarily cap profits in an effort to cut household bills, the Guardian newspaper reported on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Chris O'Shea.

O'Shea said he is keen for British Gas owner Centrica to become the first company to sign up to new, renegotiated contracts with the government on its electricity generation, the newspaper reported. (https://bit.ly/3Qyf3yh)

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to cap soaring consumer energy bills for two years, a move she said would protect consumers and businesses.

O'Shea also said that Centrica is willing to switch its five nuclear plants to the new-style contracts. It owns a 20% interest in Britain's operational nuclear power fleet.

"We are obviously in this business to create value for all of our stakeholders, customers, country colleagues. But it's not about maximising this year's profits; it's about having a long-term sustainable business," O'Shea was quoted as saying.

Centrica posted a huge rise in first-half profit, boosted by asset sales and soaring energy prices. Its adjusted operating profit for the first six months of 2022 rose to 1.34 billion pounds ($1.55 billion), up from 262 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8630 pounds) (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 992 M 26 623 M 26 623 M
Net income 2022 881 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
Net Debt 2022 7,89 M 9,13 M 9,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,89x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 5 104 M 5 910 M 5 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 19 899
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 86,90 GBX
Average target price 116,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC21.54%5 910
SEMPRA ENERGY31.36%54 615
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.06%45 390
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.40%44 972
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.06%37 954
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.1.90%33 922