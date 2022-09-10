British Gas owner Centrica to cap profit to cut energy bills -report

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain's largest energy supplier
Centrica is planning to voluntarily cap profits in an
effort to cut household bills, the Guardian newspaper reported
on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Chris O'Shea.
O'Shea said he is keen for British Gas owner Centrica to
become the first company to sign up to new, renegotiated
contracts with the government on its electricity generation, the
newspaper reported. (https://bit.ly/3Qyf3yh)
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to cap
soaring consumer energy bills for two years, a move she said
would protect consumers and businesses.
O'Shea also said that Centrica is willing to switch its five
nuclear plants to the new-style contracts. It owns a 20%
interest in Britain's operational nuclear power fleet.
"We are obviously in this business to create value for all
of our stakeholders, customers, country colleagues. But
it's not about maximising this year's profits; it's about having
a long-term sustainable business," O'Shea was quoted as saying.
Centrica posted a huge rise in first-half profit, boosted by
asset sales and soaring energy prices. Its adjusted operating
profit for the first six months of 2022 rose to 1.34 billion
pounds ($1.55 billion), up from 262 million a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8630 pounds)
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason
Neely and Alexander Smith)