Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:38 2022-06-08 am EDT
83.30 GBX   -1.86%
12:42pCENTRICA : 07 Jun 2022 Volunteering at Centrica - supporting causes that matter
PU
01:21aCentrica calls for ringfencing to shield customers
AQ
06/07Centrica Bosses Expect UK's Windfall Tax To Damage Investor Confidence
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrica : 07 Jun 2022 Volunteering at Centrica - supporting causes that matter

06/08/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
07 June 2022 Volunteering at Centrica - supporting causes that matter

As a leading energy, services and solutions company with nearly 20,000 colleagues, we have the passion and reach to make a big difference in the communities where we live and work.

That's why we're inspiring colleagues to give 100,000 days to build more inclusive and sustainable communities by 2030. To achieve this ambition and get one in three colleagues volunteering, we're empowering everyone to use their two-day volunteering allowance to back causes they feel passionately about each year. And following a colleague vote in 2022, we'll be focusing all our efforts on creating exciting opportunities that tackle poverty, supports health and helps young people to thrive.

Case studies

Kiffey Dalvi, Programme Manager - Enterprise Platform and Services, Centrica

During the pandemic I began volunteering at my local foodbank, Sufra. They're a charity based in North West London delivering hot meals and food parcels to those in financial crisis.

What started as a means to get out of the house, turned into an eye-opening experience on modern day poverty in Britain. Things like fridges, cookers and microwaves, which are a necessity to most, are a luxury for others. The work I was doing with Sufra was heartening and motivating, which is why I continue to volunteer once a week.

In 2021 year Sufra delivered 100 tonnes of food, and I'm incredibly proud to have contributed to that. Recently, my team have also got involved and volunteered, and with the cost of living set to rise, I would really encourage everyone to support their local foodbank if they can.

Leanne King, Commercial Marketing Graduate, British Gas

Having developed lots of brand and marketing skills since joining Centrica, I was really keen to share my skills with others.

So with the support of Learn to Work, myself and five other graduates ran a challenge at a local school in Windsor, for Year 7 students to develop a sustainable business idea that prevents products going to landfill with an imaginary budget of £15,000. The groups then pitched for further 'investment', so they not only had to pitch their idea, but show us how they'd market, sell and expand it.

The teams did really well and I was blown away by their ideas, including inclusive swimwear and a Wall-E robot made from plastic. But we had to pick a winner and in the end chose 'EcoCamp', who wanted to make clothing and other items from tents left at festivals.

I loved sharing my skills with the students and exploring ways to create a greener future together! Can't wait to volunteer again.

Further reading

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTRICA PLC
12:42pCENTRICA : 07 Jun 2022 Volunteering at Centrica - supporting causes that matter
PU
01:21aCentrica calls for ringfencing to shield customers
AQ
06/07Centrica Bosses Expect UK's Windfall Tax To Damage Investor Confidence
MT
06/0708 JUN 2022 PRIDE : allyship key to equality and inclusivity
PU
06/07British Gas Owner Centrica Reiterates FY22 Guidance
MT
06/07CENTRICA : 07 Jun 2022 Centrica Annual General Meeting Investor
PU
06/07The FTSE reshuffle teaches us how successful businesses navigate turbulent waters
AQ
06/01LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : No Jubilee celebration for FTSE 100 dropouts Royal Mail and ITV
RE
06/01EUROIL : UK mulls reopening Rough gas facility
AQ
05/31Advisory firm PIRC opposes Centrica remuneration policy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 545 M 27 034 M 27 034 M
Net income 2022 570 M 715 M 715 M
Net Debt 2022 371 M 465 M 465 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 4 986 M 6 270 M 6 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 19 783
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 84,88 GBX
Average target price 98,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC18.71%6 270
SEMPRA ENERGY23.75%51 452
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.41%50 748
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-3.03%39 182
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.2.49%34 424
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-16.53%32 939