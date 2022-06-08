Centrica : 07 Jun 2022 Volunteering at Centrica - supporting causes that matter

07 June 2022 Volunteering at Centrica - supporting causes that matter

As a leading energy, services and solutions company with nearly 20,000 colleagues, we have the passion and reach to make a big difference in the communities where we live and work.

That's why we're inspiring colleagues to give 100,000 days to build more inclusive and sustainable communities by 2030. To achieve this ambition and get one in three colleagues volunteering, we're empowering everyone to use their two-day volunteering allowance to back causes they feel passionately about each year. And following a colleague vote in 2022, we'll be focusing all our efforts on creating exciting opportunities that tackle poverty, supports health and helps young people to thrive.

Kiffey Dalvi, Programme Manager - Enterprise Platform and Services, Centrica

During the pandemic I began volunteering at my local foodbank, Sufra. They're a charity based in North West London delivering hot meals and food parcels to those in financial crisis.



What started as a means to get out of the house, turned into an eye-opening experience on modern day poverty in Britain. Things like fridges, cookers and microwaves, which are a necessity to most, are a luxury for others. The work I was doing with Sufra was heartening and motivating, which is why I continue to volunteer once a week.



In 2021 year Sufra delivered 100 tonnes of food, and I'm incredibly proud to have contributed to that. Recently, my team have also got involved and volunteered, and with the cost of living set to rise, I would really encourage everyone to support their local foodbank if they can.

Leanne King, Commercial Marketing Graduate, British Gas

Having developed lots of brand and marketing skills since joining Centrica, I was really keen to share my skills with others.

So with the support of Learn to Work, myself and five other graduates ran a challenge at a local school in Windsor, for Year 7 students to develop a sustainable business idea that prevents products going to landfill with an imaginary budget of £15,000. The groups then pitched for further 'investment', so they not only had to pitch their idea, but show us how they'd market, sell and expand it.

The teams did really well and I was blown away by their ideas, including inclusive swimwear and a Wall-E robot made from plastic. But we had to pick a winner and in the end chose 'EcoCamp', who wanted to make clothing and other items from tents left at festivals.

I loved sharing my skills with the students and exploring ways to create a greener future together! Can't wait to volunteer again.