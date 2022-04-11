Log in
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/11 05:01:07 am EDT
81.32 GBX   +0.37%
04/07UK Government Sets Out Energy Security Strategy With Support for Fossil Fuels, Nuclear
DJ
04/06Schroders to oversee centrica's pensions
AQ
04/06Centrica Appoints Schroders Solutions To Manage $13 Billion Pension Schemes
MT
Centrica : 11 Apr 2022 Centrica signs development deal for pipeline of grid-scale solar energy projects with Push Energy Company

04/11/2022 | 04:39am EDT
11 April 2022 Centrica signs development deal for pipeline of grid-scale solar energy projects with Push Energy

Centrica Business Solutions has signed a framework agreement with renewable energy developer Push Energy, to build a pipeline of solar farm projects in the UK.

It forms part of Centrica Energy Assets' ambitions to deliver 900MW of solar and battery storage by 2026.

Push Energy is renowned for its ability to develop, construct and operate high quality renewable energy assets, and has delivered 350MW of energy projects across grid-scale and roof top solar. Centrica Energy Assets, a team established by Centrica Business Solutions to develop large scale, grid-connected solar and battery storage assets in the UK and Europe, will work with Push to take projects from site identification to commercial operation.

"This is an important relationship and a big step towards our aim to develop, build, manage and optimise a 900MW portfolio of Centrica-owned solar and battery projects"

Bill Rees, Director of Centrica Energy Assets

In addition, Centrica will use Push as a turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider to build solar projects that are developed through a framework agreement between Centrica Energy Assets and Push.

Bill Rees, Director of Centrica Energy Assets, said, "This is an important relationship and a big step towards our aim to develop, build, manage and optimise a 900MW portfolio of Centrica-owned solar and battery projects, that will help provide our customers with clean energy."

Amit Oza, Chief Commercial officer of Push said, "Push is committed to helping the UK reach net zero by 2050, by developing and constructing sustainable solar farms that give back to the local community. Working with Centrica is an excellent opportunity which will help us accelerate this process."

Centrica has committed to reach Net Zero by 2045 and for its customers by 2050. Reducing the carbon content of the company's energy supply by supporting the expansion and take-up of clean energy is core to achieving Net Zero.

  • Michael Pullan, Head of Communications (Business)

    T: 07557 619446

    E: michael.pullan@centrica.com

  • Daniel Kiremidjian, Push Energy

    T: 07983 108861

    E: Daniel@pushenergy.co.uk

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
