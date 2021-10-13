Centrica : 13 Oct 2021 Centrica to postpone Capital Markets Event Investor

13 October 2021 Centrica to postpone Capital Markets Event

Centrica plc has taken the decision to postpone its Capital Markets Event, planned for 16 November 2021.

Performance since the Interim results in July has been in line with expectations and as a responsible energy supplier built on a sustainable model, the Group is well hedged for the coming winter and beyond. Centrica's balance sheet remains strong and the Group's transformation remains on track.

"In this current unprecedented commodity price environment we remain focused on looking after our residential and business customers, whilst working as part of wider industry efforts in the UK to support the customers of failed suppliers and drive the regulatory reforms which are urgently required to make sure this situation never recurs. Unfortunately, that has meant taking the decision to postpone our planned Capital Markets Event in November."

Chris O'Shea, Group Chief Executive, Centrica

Centrica is due to release its 2021 Preliminary Results on 24 February 2022.

Investor & Analysts T: 01753 494900 E: ir@centrica.com