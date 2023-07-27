  1. Markets
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:09 2023-07-27 am EDT
133.35 GBX +7.54% +6.13% +38.16%
CENTRICA : 1H23 : Retail earnings surge by 900% but are these tariffs sustainable?
06:07pm FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Up 0.2% After ECB Strikes Dovish Tone DJ

CENTRICA : 1H23 : Retail earnings surge by 900% but are these tariffs sustainable?

Today at 02:42 pm

Today at 02:42 pm

Company Profile

Centrica plc specializes in natural gas and electricity distribution. The activity is organized around three sectors: - gas and electricity sales to businesses; - natural gas and electricity sales to individuals (British Gas; British No. 1). The group also provides installation services for urban central heating (British No. 1), air conditioning, and security systems; - exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (73.9%), Ireland (6.1%), North America (2.8%), Norway (1.4%), and other (15.8%).
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Centrica plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
1.240GBP
Average target price
1.477GBP
Spread / Average Target
+19.14%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC
Chart Analysis Centrica plc
+38.16% 8 826 M $
EDISON S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Edison S.p.A.
+3.68% 7 426 M $
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
Chart Analysis Sembcorp Industries Ltd
+63.61% 7 349 M $
CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED
Chart Analysis Canadian Utilities Limited
-7.91% 6 997 M $
NISOURCE, INC.
Chart Analysis NiSource, Inc.
+1.72% 11 743 M $
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.
Chart Analysis Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
+22.68% 5 711 M $
MYTILINEOS S.A.
Chart Analysis Mytilineos S.A.
+80.99% 5 635 M $
AGL ENERGY LIMITED
Chart Analysis AGL Energy Limited
+51.55% 5 533 M $
QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Chart Analysis Qatar Electricity & Water Company Q.P.S.C.
+4.52% 5 514 M $
THE POWER AND WATER UTILITY COMPANY FOR JUBAIL AND YANBU
Chart Analysis The Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu
+68.02% 5 399 M $
Other Multiline Utilities
