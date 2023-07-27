Equities CNA GB00B033F229
|133.35 GBX
|+7.54%
|+6.13%
|+38.16%
|08:42pm
|CENTRICA : 1H23 : Retail earnings surge by 900% but are these tariffs sustainable?
|06:07pm
|FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Up 0.2% After ECB Strikes Dovish Tone
|DJ
Today at 02:42 pm
Company Profile
Centrica plc specializes in natural gas and electricity distribution. The activity is organized around three sectors: - gas and electricity sales to businesses; - natural gas and electricity sales to individuals (British Gas; British No. 1). The group also provides installation services for urban central heating (British No. 1), air conditioning, and security systems; - exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (73.9%), Ireland (6.1%), North America (2.8%), Norway (1.4%), and other (15.8%).
SectorMultiline Utilities
02:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Centrica plc
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
1.240GBP
Average target price
1.477GBP
Spread / Average Target
+19.14%
Sector Other Multiline Utilities
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+38.16%
|8 826 M $
|+3.68%
|7 426 M $
|+63.61%
|7 349 M $
|-7.91%
|6 997 M $
|+1.72%
|11 743 M $
|+22.68%
|5 711 M $
|+80.99%
|5 635 M $
|+51.55%
|5 533 M $
|+4.52%
|5 514 M $
|+68.02%
|5 399 M $