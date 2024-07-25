INTERIM RESULTS | Group overview (continued)

better demonstrate the value of our products and services to customers. Strong retention provides the platform for growth, and our focus now is moving increasingly to attracting new customers.

We have recruited a new Chief Customer Officer to focus on maximising commercial value across the portfolio. Alongside 'PeakSave', we have increased our innovative time-based tariffs with propositions such as British Gas Electric Vehicle and the Mighty Weekender Smart Plan from Bord Gáis Energy in Ireland. We are also continuing to build the home energy ecosystem of the future, powered by our Hive Honeycomb technology platform, recently adding Hive Solar.

Alongside this, our new Chief Data and Analytics Officer will help to drive insight and value from the unique data we have access to across our portfolio.

Investing for value

We continue to make progress with our green-focused investment plan, investing across customer technology and flexible and renewable power assets, although the investment environment has proved more challenging recently and the pace of deployment in the first half of 2024 is slower than we hoped.

We will remain disciplined with our investments, focused firstly on delivering attractive returns of 7-10%+ on average, over simply pursuing scale. We have a significant opportunity set under consideration, and will only progress the most attractive projects through our rigorous investment review process. We remain confident of building up investment, with an expected increase in the second half of 2024.

In December 2023 we installed the first Centrica smart meter under our in-house Meter Asset Provider (MAP) business, and we are continuing to focus on growing this business. We have a clear capital deployment pathway given our 7.5m residential customer base and in-house installation capacity, and we plan to increase investment in this area to £100m-£150m per annum through to at least 2035, with an expected nominal post-tax unlevered return of 8%+.

In addition to the ~600MW of flexible and renewable capacity we have currently in operation, we continue to build our pipeline of power assets, now with ~800MW in detailed plans and delivery, of which almost 500MW is under construction.

Included within this are our two 100MW flexible gas peaking plants in the constrained Irish power market, with total investment of ~€350m, of which our share is 80%. Completion is anticipated to be around the middle of 2025, with an expected nominal post-tax unlevered return of 9%, underpinned by attractive 10- year capacity market payments.

At Brigg Energy Park, in addition to the operational ~50MW peaking plant, we are building a second ~50MW peaking plant, alongside a two hour 50MW battery, both with an expected return of 8%.

Building a portfolio of long-term growth options alongside existing Infrastructure

In Nuclear, following life extension approvals, Heysham 1 and Hartlepool will operate until at least March 2026, two years later than previously forecast. We continue to review further possible extensions to the lives of those stations and the other two Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor (AGR) power stations, Heysham 2 and Torness, which are currently due to close in March 2028. This ambition, announced in January 2024, is subject to inspections and regulatory approvals, with a decision expected to be taken by the end of 2024.

In Spirit Energy, we continue to examine options for carbon capture and storage at Morecambe. In 2023, we were granted a carbon storage licence and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Peak Cluster to explore carbon storage for major cement and lime plants located in the Peak District. We continue to progress the project, having secured a seismic survey vessel to further expand our geographic knowledge of the assets.

We retain the option to invest ~£2 billion to transform Rough into one of the world's biggest methane and hydrogen storage facilities.

These projects remain contingent on suitable regulatory models being established, and we look forward to working with the new UK Government to demonstrate the value of these assets in a net zero future and to progress these projects.