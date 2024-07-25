CENTRICA PLC INTERIM RESULTS
INTERIM RESULTS
ENERGISING A GREENER, FAIRER FUTURE
- Good first half result against a more normalised external environment.
- Highly engaged colleagues supporting better retention; focus now on improving customer acquisitions.
- Strong operational performance across the Group, providing the platform for growth.
- Delivering value from our projects in execution and growing our portfolio of long-term options.
- Balance sheet strength supports interim dividend increase to 1.5p and £200m share buyback extension.
"Our core businesses continued to deliver in line with our expectations in the first half of 2024, against the backdrop of more normalised market conditions. Against the medium-term profit objectives we set out last year, we are on track to deliver two years ahead of schedule for the majority of our businesses, and we continue to ramp up our investment programme, including in innovative technologies that will support the UK and Ireland's net zero ambitions.
Alongside this, the investments we are making in our data capabilities, product innovation and customer service have helped to improve operational performance across the Group. This has driven marked improvements in customer satisfaction, allowing us to continue shifting our focus to growing customer numbers, and helping to deliver for our colleagues, customers and investors over the long-term."
Chris O'Shea | Group Chief Executive
GOOD FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN A MORE NORMALISED ENVIRONMENT
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted measures (i)
Statutory measures
Operating profit (AOP)
£1,035m
£2,083m
Operating profit
£1,677m
£6,462m
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
12.8p
25.8p
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
25.1p
73.0p
Free cash flow
£816m £1,377m
Net operating cash flow
£798m £2,485m
Net cash
£3,214m
£3,061m
Interim dividend per share
1.5p
1.33p
- Adjusted performance measures are non-IFRS, corresponding IFRS measures are also shown to facilitate comparison. See notes 3, 4, 9, and 12 to the Financial Statements and pages 66 to 70 for an explanation of the use of adjusted performance measures.
- First half adjusted operating profit (AOP) of £1.0bn with:
- Retail AOP of £0.2bn (H1 2023: £1.0bn) driven by improved performance in British Gas Services & Solutions and Bord Gáis Energy, offset by no repeat of one-off cost recoveries in British Gas Energy.
- Optimisation AOP of £0.3bn (H1 2023: £0.5bn) reflecting both lower commodity prices and volatility.
- Infrastructure AOP of £0.5bn (H1 2023: £0.7bn) underpinned by our hedging strategy, although Centrica Energy Storage+ (CES+) has been impacted by lower seasonal gas price spreads.
- Net finance income of £20m (H1 2023: £36m cost) driven by our strong net cash position.
- Adjusted EPS for the first half was 12.8p.
- Statutory operating profit of £1.7bn includes the impact of the unwind of unrealised hedges from 2023, and an impairment write-back on our nuclear investment. Reflecting this, statutory basic EPS for the first half was 25.1p (H1 2023: 73.0p).
- Free cash flow of £0.8bn (H1 2023: £1.4bn) largely reflects the movement in adjusted operating profit, also supported by dividends received from our nuclear investment.
-
Statutory net operating cash flow of £0.8bn (H1 2023: £2.5bn) includes £0.1bn of margin cash and
collateral inflow (H1 2023: £1.1bn inflow), closing with total margin cash posted of £0.2bn.
- Modest increase in capital expenditure to £221m (H1 2023: £190m), although progress has been slower than we hoped as we retain our disciplined focus on returns.
- Strong balance sheet, with closing adjusted net cash of £3.2bn compared to £2.7bn at the end of 2023.
- In-linewith our progressive dividend policy, interim dividend per share increased to 1.5p, while our share buyback programme has been extended by £200m, to be completed by around February 2025.
- Centrica plc Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024
INTERIM RESULTS
CONTINUED DELIVERY ON OUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
- Embedding operational excellence across the Group as the foundation for growth.
- Group colleague engagement of 8.1 (FY 2023: 7.7) now top quartile for our industry.
- Customer satisfaction improvements across Retail, with reduced complaints, higher net promoter scores ("NPS"), Uswitch Energy Awards Best Overall Improvement, and retaining our 4 star Trustpilot score.
- Majority of our UK residential energy customers now migrated to our new Ignition technology platform.
- Strong operating performance in British Gas Services & Solutions benefitting customer retention, +5ppts vs FY23.
- Continued focus on improving performance in new customer acquisitions.
- Delivering attractive returns from our green-focused investment programme.
- Remaining disciplined on return thresholds, targeting 7-10%+ average returns and additional Group portfolio benefit, with a significant opportunity set currently under review.
- Ramping up our Meter Asset Provider ("MAP") business, with an expected low risk return of 8%+.
- 200MW Irish flexible power generation plants project ~70% complete, with commissioning expected around the middle of 2025.
- In addition, over 600MW of assets in detailed plans or delivery across the UK and Continental Europe.
- Expanding our portfolio of growth options, supporting the UK and Ireland's energy security and net zero ambitions.
- Phased £70m investment and strategic partnership with Highview Power focused on developing the first commercial-scale Liquid Air Energy Storage ("LAES") plant in the UK.
- Exploring offshore wind opportunities with Corio Generation in Ireland.
- Continue to progress carbon storage opportunity at Morecambe Bay gas field, and remain ready to transform Rough, which could store up to 200bcf of hydrogen, subject to regulatory framework.
OUTLOOK
Consistent with our trading statement in June, we currently expect:
- All Retail energy supply and Optimisation businesses to be within their medium-term sustainable adjusted operating profit ranges(i) in 2024, two years ahead of schedule.
- British Gas Services & Solutions expected to deliver an improved financial result for full year 2024 compared to last year, underpinned by strong operational performance, as it continues recovery towards its medium-term sustainable adjusted operating profit range(i).
- Centrica Energy Storage+ (Rough) future outlook challenging given low seasonal spreads.
- Group profitability to be heavily weighted to the first half of 2024.
- Group net cash expected to decline in the second half. In addition to profitability phasing, Group cash flow will see an expected ramp up in capital investment in the second half of 2024, while we also pay both of our dividend payments in the second half of 2024.
As usual, uncertainties remain for the balance of year, including weather, commodity prices, and regulation and government policy. This results in a range of possible outcomes for the full year.
Further details on our Spirit Energy and Nuclear hedged positions are provided on pages 13 and 14.
- Medium-termsustainable adjusted operating profit ranges: British Gas Residential energy supply £150m-£250m, British Gas Services & Solutions £100m-£200m, Centrica Energy £250m-£350m, Bord Gáis Energy and Business energy supply £100m-£200m.
Centrica plc Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024
3
INTERIM RESULTS
GROUP OVERVIEW
GROUP PERFORMANCE METRICS
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE
2024
2023
Change
Total recordable injury frequency rate (per 200,000 hours worked)
0.71
0.84
(15%)
Total customers ('000) (closing) (i)
10,203
10,266
(1%)
Group direct headcount (closing)
21,432
21,069
2%
Group colleague engagement
8.1
7.7
0.4pt
All 2023 comparators are as at 31 December 2023.
- Includes British Gas Energy, British Gas Services & Solutions and Bord Gáis Energy households and business customer sites in British Gas Energy and Centrica Business Solutions.
CREATING VALUE THROUGH THE ENERGY TRANSITION
In July 2023 we outlined the refreshed strategy which we believe will deliver compelling value for our stakeholders:
- We are a uniquely integrated energy company, with a balanced portfolio comprising Retail, Optimisation and Infrastructure activities.
- We expect to deliver around £800m of sustainable adjusted operating profit on average each year from Retail and Optimisation by 2026, underpinned by a strong operational foundation, with additional cash flows from Infrastructure over the medium-term.
- A green-focused investment strategy building to capital investment of £600m-£800m per annum until 2028, aligned to the changing energy system, delivering net zero for Centrica by 2045 and our customers by 2050.
- Focus on maintaining balance sheet strength and delivering compelling shareholder returns.
We have made good progress on each element of our strategy in the first half of 2024.
Positioning ourselves for a changing energy system
The energy system continues to evolve. Electricity demand in our core markets is set to materially increase by 2050, driven by the electrification of transport and residential heating, as well as emerging demand from areas such as data centres. Meanwhile, power grids are expected to become more complex, with an ever increasing reliance on greener, but more intermittent, renewable generation capacity. Customers are also becoming increasingly engaged in home energy management, which in turn will drive increased demand for innovative customer propositions.
Our unique portfolio is set up to benefit from many of these trends today, and these dynamics also provide us with significant future opportunities aligned to our strategy and net zero ambitions.
Strong operational performance
We have continued to improve operational performance in the first half of 2024, giving us confidence that the changes we have made are being embedded in our business.
Colleague engagement of 8.1 is now in the top quartile across our industry, underpinned by a continued strong focus on safety as well as our redefined purpose, 'Energising a greener, fairer future', which we launched earlier this year.
In turn, our colleagues are helping to deliver stronger operational metrics and better customer experience, with customer satisfaction scores improving across Retail, supported by hiring additional customer facing colleagues. In British Gas Energy, this has also been helped by the continued migration of customers to the Ignition platform, with the majority of residential customers now on the new platform. We have retained our 4 star Trustpilot score, while we were recently awarded the Uswitch Energy Awards Best Overall Improvement award.
Delivering for our customers
Improved operational performance is feeding into better customer retention. In British Gas Services & Solutions, annualised retention at the end of June was up 5ppts relative to the end of last year, as we
- Centrica plc Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024
INTERIM RESULTS | Group overview (continued)
better demonstrate the value of our products and services to customers. Strong retention provides the platform for growth, and our focus now is moving increasingly to attracting new customers.
We have recruited a new Chief Customer Officer to focus on maximising commercial value across the portfolio. Alongside 'PeakSave', we have increased our innovative time-based tariffs with propositions such as British Gas Electric Vehicle and the Mighty Weekender Smart Plan from Bord Gáis Energy in Ireland. We are also continuing to build the home energy ecosystem of the future, powered by our Hive Honeycomb technology platform, recently adding Hive Solar.
Alongside this, our new Chief Data and Analytics Officer will help to drive insight and value from the unique data we have access to across our portfolio.
Investing for value
We continue to make progress with our green-focused investment plan, investing across customer technology and flexible and renewable power assets, although the investment environment has proved more challenging recently and the pace of deployment in the first half of 2024 is slower than we hoped.
We will remain disciplined with our investments, focused firstly on delivering attractive returns of 7-10%+ on average, over simply pursuing scale. We have a significant opportunity set under consideration, and will only progress the most attractive projects through our rigorous investment review process. We remain confident of building up investment, with an expected increase in the second half of 2024.
In December 2023 we installed the first Centrica smart meter under our in-house Meter Asset Provider (MAP) business, and we are continuing to focus on growing this business. We have a clear capital deployment pathway given our 7.5m residential customer base and in-house installation capacity, and we plan to increase investment in this area to £100m-£150m per annum through to at least 2035, with an expected nominal post-tax unlevered return of 8%+.
In addition to the ~600MW of flexible and renewable capacity we have currently in operation, we continue to build our pipeline of power assets, now with ~800MW in detailed plans and delivery, of which almost 500MW is under construction.
Included within this are our two 100MW flexible gas peaking plants in the constrained Irish power market, with total investment of ~€350m, of which our share is 80%. Completion is anticipated to be around the middle of 2025, with an expected nominal post-tax unlevered return of 9%, underpinned by attractive 10- year capacity market payments.
At Brigg Energy Park, in addition to the operational ~50MW peaking plant, we are building a second ~50MW peaking plant, alongside a two hour 50MW battery, both with an expected return of 8%.
Building a portfolio of long-term growth options alongside existing Infrastructure
In Nuclear, following life extension approvals, Heysham 1 and Hartlepool will operate until at least March 2026, two years later than previously forecast. We continue to review further possible extensions to the lives of those stations and the other two Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor (AGR) power stations, Heysham 2 and Torness, which are currently due to close in March 2028. This ambition, announced in January 2024, is subject to inspections and regulatory approvals, with a decision expected to be taken by the end of 2024.
In Spirit Energy, we continue to examine options for carbon capture and storage at Morecambe. In 2023, we were granted a carbon storage licence and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Peak Cluster to explore carbon storage for major cement and lime plants located in the Peak District. We continue to progress the project, having secured a seismic survey vessel to further expand our geographic knowledge of the assets.
We retain the option to invest ~£2 billion to transform Rough into one of the world's biggest methane and hydrogen storage facilities.
These projects remain contingent on suitable regulatory models being established, and we look forward to working with the new UK Government to demonstrate the value of these assets in a net zero future and to progress these projects.
Centrica plc Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024
5
INTERIM RESULTS | Group overview (continued)
In June 2024 we announced a strategic partnership with Highview Power, focused on developing the first commercial-scale Liquid Air Energy Storage plant in the UK. This is an attractive investment on a standalone basis and, in addition we have secured rights to equity participation and energy optimisation from Highview's project pipeline.
In Ireland, alongside reviewing the potential for Europe's first ever ammonia-fired power station at our Whitegate site with Mitsubishi Power Europe and joining the Kestrel Energy storage project in 2023, we announced a strategic partnership with Corio Generation in May 2024, exploring offshore wind opportunities in the country.
These projects provide us with long-term, net zero aligned optionality, would create thousands of skilled jobs, and support energy security both in the UK and Ireland.
Balance sheet resilience and compelling shareholder returns
Our balance sheet remains strong, underpinning our long term liabilities such as the pension deficit and decommissioning obligations, while also providing us with opportunities to capture value across the existing portfolio and fund our investment plan.
We remain committed to our progressive dividend policy and expect that dividend cover will move to around 2x over the coming years, supported by the sustainable core earnings of the Group. We have today announced an increase in the interim dividend to 1.5p per share from 1.33p per share. Any additional distributions will be reviewed against our capital needs, investment opportunity set and the future outlook, and that process has led us to announce a further £200m extension to the share buyback programme today.
ENGAGING IN REGULATORY CHANGES
A changing energy market requires regulation that continues to be fit for purpose for all stakeholders, giving full confidence in the robustness of the market and encouraging investment in the future.
We have seen a number of positive steps in the UK, including Ofgem establishing new policies to speed up electricity grid connections. This will clear the path for viable projects, including those as part of our growth and investment strategy.
The UK Government's Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) is continuing, which includes an option to split the GB-wide wholesale price into smaller zones. We will continue to advocate for an "enhanced national" GB electricity market, which will provide the revenue certainty required for investment in electricity generation and storage assets. Many of the future investment opportunities Centrica is considering will also be facilitated by bespoke government and regulatory frameworks. We will continue to engage on the design of these frameworks with the new government, emphasising the need for stability of returns over the lifetime of investment projects if we are to invest.
On Retail, we will continue to advocate for positive changes for customers such as the introduction of a social tariff, removal of regional price variations and scrapping standing charges for customers on the price cap in the UK. We have already seen the introduction of new financial resilience requirements by Ofgem which will promote the stability of the retail market, and we are supportive of new capital requirements which will come into force from 1 April 2025.
We also welcome the UK Government's intention to consult businesses on their proposed New Deal for Working People. As an employer with over 20,000 colleagues, this is an opportunity to share our expertise in this space. We believe we already either meet or go beyond most of the reforms outlined to date, and we look forward to playing an active role in the consultation process.
- Centrica plc Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024
INTERIM RESULTS | Group overview (continued)
STRONG FINANCIAL DELIVERY
Adjusted operating profit was £1.0bn (H1 2023: £2.1bn), while statutory operating profit was £1.7bn (H1
2023: £6.5bn). The breakdown of operating profit is shown below:
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE (£M)
2024
2023
Retail
237
962
British Gas Services & Solutions
35
20
British Gas Energy
159
969
Residential energy supply
156
913
Small business energy supply
3
56
Bord Gáis Energy
43
(27)
Optimisation
287
471
Centrica Business Solutions
55
87
Energy supply
73
107
Energy services and assets
(18)
(20)
Centrica Energy
232
384
Infrastructure
522
654
Spirit Energy
245
108
Centrica Energy Storage+
53
251
Nuclear
224
295
Colleague profit share
(11)
(4)
Operating profit from business performance (Adjusted operating profit)
1,035
2,083
Exceptional items and certain re-measurements
642
4,379
Group operating profit (Statutory operating profit)
1,677
6,462
Retail profit was lower against the comparative period, largely reflecting no recurrence of the one-off cost recovery through the regulatory price cap mechanism in British Gas Energy in 2023. In Optimisation, Centrica Energy delivered a robust first half performance, although operating profit was lower year-on-year reflecting reduced commodity prices and volatility. Infrastructure profit was lower, largely reflecting lower seasonal gas price spreads for Centrica Energy Storage+ and lower achieved prices in Nuclear.
Reflecting the above, and a reduced share count due to share buybacks, adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) was 12.8p (H1 2023: 25.8p).
Statutory basic EPS was 25.1p (H1 2023: 73.0p) and includes the impact of £0.6bn (H1 2023: £4.4bn) of exceptional items and certain re-measurements in operating profit relating to the unwind of unrealised positions, as well as £0.1bn (H1 2023: £nil) of exceptional net finance costs recognised in relation to refinancing and debt repurchase activities.
Free cash flow (FCF) was £0.8bn (H1 2023: £1.4bn). This reflects adjusted EBITDA of £1.1bn (H1 2023:
£2.3bn), and £0.2bn dividends received from our Nuclear investment (H1 2023: £0.1bn).
There was a net adjusted working capital inflow of £16m (H1 2023: £360m outflow), with largely offsetting
movements across the portfolio. This included a £537m outflow (H1 2023: £1,555m outflow) in British Gas Energy, mainly reflecting the settlement of December 2023 commodity costs in January 2024. In Centrica Energy, inflows of £249m (H1 2023: £765m inflow) were driven by the realisation of prior year profits, and Centrica Energy Storage+ inflows of £214m (H1 2023: £160m) were predominantly driven by withdrawal and sales of gas in storage.
Capital expenditure increased to £221m (H1 2023: £190m), while cash decommissioning payments were
£31m (H1 2023: £86m).
Statutory net cash flow from operating activities was £0.8bn (H1 2023: £2.5bn), including £0.1bn of margin
cash and collateral inflow (H1 2023: £1.1bn).
Centrica plc Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024
7
INTERIM RESULTS | Group overview (continued)
Net interest was a cash inflow of £14m (H1 2023: £3m cash outflow), driven by our strong net cash position and higher interest rates.
Reflecting these movements, the Group had closing adjusted net cash for the period of £3.2bn (December 2023: £2.7bn). The reconciliation between statutory gross debt and adjusted net cash is shown on page 18.
Given our continued strong cash generation, we have announced an increase in the interim dividend to 1.5p per share from 1.33p. We have also today announced a £200m extension to the share buyback programme which started in November 2022, taking the total to £1.2bn. This programme is expected to run until around the end of February 2025.
For more detail on the Group's 2024 financial performance, please see the Group Financial Review (pages 15-19).
RETAIL
In Retail, investment in our operations and customer service has delivered improved performance metrics, with lower complaints and improving NPS across our businesses. Total Retail adjusted operating profit was £237m (H1 2023: £962m), with improved results for both British Gas Services & Solutions and Bord Gáis Energy offset by no repeat of the one-off prior period cost recovery in British Gas Energy.
British Gas Services & Solutions
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE
2024
2023
Change
Operational
Services & Solutions customers ('000) (closing) (i) (ii)
2,924
2,950
(1%)
On-demand jobs ('000) (iii)
124
84
48%
Boiler installs ('000)
42
49
(14%)
Services complaints per customer (%) (iv)
2.6%
3.3%
(21%)
Services Engineer NPS (i) (v)
73
71
2pt
Financial
Adjusted EBITDA (£m)
57
43
33%
Adjusted operating profit (£m)
35
20
75%
Operating profit margin (%)
4.6%
2.6%
77%
All 2024 metrics and 2023 comparators are for the 6 months ended 30 June unless otherwise stated.
- 2023 comparator at 31 December 2023.
- Services & Solutions customers are defined as single households having a contract or an on-demand job with British Gas Services & Solutions.
- On-demandjobs are defined as Services & Repair one-offon-demand repairs, home improvements and maintenance. Prior year H1 2023 comparator restated to remove jobs relating directly to a protection contract. This was reflected at FY 2023, which remains as reported.
- Total complaints, measured as any expression of dissatisfaction where material distress, inconvenience or financial loss is identified, as a percentage of average customers over the period.
- Measured independently, through individual questionnaires, the customer's willingness to recommend British Gas following a gas engineer visit.
Operational Performance
In British Gas Services & Solutions we have embedded strong operational performance, driving improvements in customer satisfaction and establishing the platform for growth.
Reschedule rates remain low at 3% (2023: 3%), this has helped underpin improvements in customer satisfaction, with engineer NPS of 73 rising 2pts and complaints per customer falling by 21% to 2.6%.
Customer numbers were lower in the first half of 2024, although the rate of decline has improved versus historical trends, with annualised Services contracted customer retention increasing to 87%, up from 82% at the end of 2023. Annualised revenue per customer increased to £318, from £310 at the end of last year, as we focused on retaining higher value customers.
Boiler installs fell in what is currently a challenging market reflecting continuing cost of living pressures for households. However, we continue to make good progress on growing into the on-demand market, with jobs increasing by 48% to 124,000.
- Centrica plc Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024
INTERIM RESULTS | Group overview (continued)
Financial Performance
Adjusted operating profit was £35m (H1 2023: £20m), reflecting improved productivity, and growth in on- demand, partially offset by lower boiler installations and continued investment in Net Zero.
British Gas Energy
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE
2024
2023
Change
Operational
Residential energy customers ('000) (closing) Small business customer sites ('000) (closing) (i) Energy complaints per customer (%) (iii)
Energy Touchpoint NPS (i) (iv)
Financial
Cost per residential energy customer (excl. bad debt) (£) (i) Adjusted EBITDA (£m)
Adjusted operating profit (£m)
Operating profit margin (%)
7,476
7,529
(1%)
541
552
(2%)
5.5%
7.7%
(29%)
25
17
8pt
97
91
7%
180
999
(82%)
159
969
(84%)
2.4%
8.2%
(71%)
All 2024 metrics and 2023 comparators are for the 6 months ended 30 June unless otherwise stated.
- 2023 comparator at 31 December 2023.
- Residential energy customers are defined as single households buying energy from British Gas.
- Total complaints, measured as an expression of dissatisfaction in line with submissions made to Ofgem, as a percentage of average customers over the period.
- Measured independently, through individual questionnaires, the customer's willingness to recommend British Gas Energy following contact.
Operational Performance
In British Gas Energy, we continue to invest in strengthening our operational foundations to drive innovation, retention and better customer outcomes in order to underpin long-term profitability.
Customer migration to the new Ignition platform is progressing well, with more than 75% of customers now on the new platform. We are delivering higher levels of customer satisfaction, with NPS of 25 up 8pts compared to 2023 and almost double what it was just 18 months ago, alongside a 29% reduction in complaints per customer to 5.5%. We aim to substantially complete our customer migration to the new platform by 2025.
Customer numbers have remained broadly flat since the start of the year, and while price competition has started to increase, customers are also focused on service quality and product innovation. These are areas in which we are investing and making clear progress, having recently been recognised for "Best Overall Improvement" in the Uswitch Energy Awards.
Financial Performance
Reflecting our investment in customer service, annualised cost per residential energy customer (excluding bad debt) increased to £97 from £91 at the end of the year. Within this, dual running costs from system migration were £10.
Adjusted operating profit was £159m (H1 2023: £969m). This reflects a non-repeat of the H1 2023 cost recovery of approximately £500m largely associated with unanticipated Standard Variable Tariff demand in 2022, as well as lower commodity prices and associated volatility, leading to decreased procurement optimisation opportunities and lower unit margins.
This was partially offset by a lower bad debt charge of £240m (H1 2023: £284m). The reduction was supported by a more stable macroeconomic environment alongside lower prices, although the bad debt charge remains elevated against historic levels.
Centrica plc Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024
9
INTERIM RESULTS | Group overview (continued)
Bord Gáis Energy
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE
2024
2023
Change
Operational
Customers ('000) (closing) (i)
514
503
2%
Complaints per customer (%) (ii)
0.5%
1.1%
(55)%
Journey NPS (i) (iii)
35
18
17pt
Financial
Adjusted EBITDA (£m)
51
(17)
nm
Adjusted operating profit/(loss) (£m)
43
(27)
nm
All 2024 metrics and 2023 comparators are for the 6 months ended 30 June unless otherwise stated.
- 2023 comparator at 31 December 2023.
- Total complaints, measured as any oral or written expression of dissatisfaction, as a percentage of average customers over the period.
- Weighted NPS for the main customer interaction channels.
Operational Performance
In Bord Gáis Energy we are focused on creating value from our integrated energy model and supporting our customers while investing in the future energy system to help underpin energy security and decarbonisation in Ireland.
We continue to invest in customer service, achieving a consistent reduction in the number of complaints per customer, from 1.1% in the first half of 2023 to 0.5%, and a significant improvement in NPS levels to 35, up 17pts in the period. Customer numbers grew by 2% over the period, fully recovering losses from the second half of 2023, despite increased price competition.
We continue to progress the construction of our two hydrogen-ready 100MW flexible natural gas peaking plants in Athlone and Dublin, with the projects now around 70% complete. The total investment will be approximately €350m (Centrica share 80%), and we expect the plants to be commissioned by around the middle of 2025. These will deliver security of supply while facilitating Ireland's transition to renewable energy. Meanwhile, a joint venture with Corio Generation was announced in May 2024 to examine the development of offshore wind.
Financial Performance
Adjusted operating profit increased to £43m (2023: £27m loss), as the energy market moved towards a more normalised operating environment. The continued easing in commodity costs allowed us to begin returning supply margins towards more sustainable levels, while affording the opportunity to pass on price reductions to customers. This was partially offset by reduced volatility in the energy market, providing fewer optimisation opportunities.
10 Centrica plc Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024
