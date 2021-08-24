Centrica : 24 Aug 2021 Centrica Energy Trading signs three long-term PPAs with a leading European renewable energy investor Company

24 August 2021 Centrica Energy Trading signs three long-term PPAs with a leading European renewable energy investor

Centrica Energy Trading has today announced the signing of three long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Taaleri Energia for output from three operational wind farms in Finland and Sweden with a total capacity of 266.4MW.

Taaleri Energia, a Helsinki based renewable fund manager and developer, has agreed to a ten-year PPA under which Centrica will off-take Taaleri Energia's power production across three wind farms located in Finland and Sweden.

'We're very excited to build on what I believe is already a strong cooperation with Taaleri Energia'

Cassim Mangerah, Managing Director of Centrica Energy Marketing and Trading

The deal reaffirms Centrica's expertise in, and commitment to, supporting the growth of sustainable energy systems across Europe through providing route-to-market services.

Three ten-year corporate power purchase agreements across two countries

Under the agreements, Centrica Energy Trading will be responsible for balancing and nomination of the 126MW Isoneva and 126MW Murtoluuli wind farms located in Finland. Furthermore, Centrica will be responsible for balancing the 14.4MW Målajord wind farm located in Southern Sweden.

The additional 266.4MW added through these PPAs takes Taaleri Energia's assets under management by Centrica Energy Trading in Finland, Sweden and Norway to 735MW, highlighting the strength of the strategic relationship between the two companies.

'We look forward to continuing our valued cooperation with Centrica as our renewable energy portfolio across Europe continues to grow'

Kai Rintala, Taaleri Energia's Managing Director

Commenting on the agreements, Cassim Mangerah, Managing Director of Centrica Energy Marketing and Trading said:

'We're very excited to build on what I believe is already a strong cooperation with Taaleri Energia - by helping push the green transition forward through the development, management and optimisation of renewable energy assets. Our route-to-market business has seen strong growth in our Nordic portfolio over recent years, and the signing of these new deals further underlines our reputation as a leading player in European energy markets.'

Taaleri Energia's Managing Director, Kai Rintala, said:

'We are pleased to have successfully signed three new PPAs with Centrica, who have demonstrated their expertise and strong capabilities in renewable energy trading and risk mitigation. We look forward to continuing our valued cooperation with Centrica as our renewable energy portfolio across Europe continues to grow.'