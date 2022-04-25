Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/25 05:04:01 am EDT
78.00 GBX   -1.49%
04:49aCENTRICA : 25 Apr 2022 Construction underway on Centrica's first solar farm Company
PU
01:21aCentrica and Abu Dhabi's Masdar potential buyers for failed Bulb
AQ
04/21Fluence, Centrica Business Solutions to Provide Zero-Emission Backup Power System for Google's Belgium Data Center
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrica : 25 Apr 2022 Construction underway on Centrica's first solar farm Company

04/25/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
25 April 2022 Construction underway on Centrica's first solar farm

Construction is underway on an 18MW solar farm in Wiltshire, the first step on Centrica's ambitious plans to build a 650MW solar portfolio by 2026.

The 18MW Codford Solar Farm, near Warminster in Wiltshire was acquired in 2021 and received Centrica investment approval in December.

Local MP Andrew Murrison visited the site last week (22 April '22) to help install one of the first solar panel racks, on to which the 33,000 panels will be installed. The solar farm is expected to be complete by the summer.

In late 2021, Centrica Business Solutions announced ambitions to deliver 900MW of solar and battery storage by 2026. Codford will be the first solar farm completed as part of those aims and follows the acquisition of a 30MW battery storage plant in Dyce, Scotland.

Once complete, the 72-acre site will be capable of powering some 4,850 homes.

"this marks a key milestone in the company's drive to tackle the effects of climate change. We must make full use of the natural resources available to us in order to deliver a clean, green, renewable energy future for the UK"

Bill Rees, Director of Centrica Energy Assets

Centrica Business Solutions is aligned with Centrica Energy Marketing & Trading, which manages approximately 20 per cent of the Corporate Power Purchase Agreement market in Europe, to establish a route to market through a corporate PPA.

Andrew Murrison, MP for South West Wiltshire said, "Renewables are an important element of the drive to net zero, reducing the UK's reliance on geopolitically challenging parts of the world, promoting self-sufficiency and advancing the economy."

Bill Rees, Director of Centrica Energy Assets, said, "Centrica has committed to reaching Net Zero by 2045 and this marks a key milestone in the company's drive to tackle the effects of climate change. We must make full use of the natural resources available to us in order to deliver a clean, green, renewable energy future for the UK."

Push Energy is building the solar farm alongside Centrica. Amit Oza, Chief Commercial Officer at Push Energy said, "Push is pleased to be delivering the Codford Solar Farm for Centrica as it embarks on its ambitious solar generation plans. This project is an example of the partnership between the two companies in action as we work together to develop, build and operate new solar capacity at scale."

  • Michael Pullan, Head of Communications (Business)

    T: 07557 619446

    E: michael.pullan@centrica.com

Further reading
Subscribe to Centrica news

Stay up to date with news, views and events via our newsletter.

Register here

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTRICA PLC
04:49aCENTRICA : 25 Apr 2022 Construction underway on Centrica's first solar farm Company
PU
01:21aCentrica and Abu Dhabi's Masdar potential buyers for failed Bulb
AQ
04/21Fluence, Centrica Business Solutions to Provide Zero-Emission Backup Power System for G..
MT
04/19E.ON UK Unit Warns Of Increase In Fuel Poverty Crisis In Winter
MT
04/19CENTRICA : 19 Apr 2022 Consumers demand energy suppliers protect credit balances Company
PU
04/19Antin Infrastructure To Buy Majority Stake In Centrica-backed Smart Grid Systems Operat..
MT
04/19Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire an unknown majo..
CI
04/11CENTRICA : 11 Apr 2022 Centrica signs development deal for pipeline of grid-scale solar en..
PU
04/07UK Government Sets Out Energy Security Strategy With Support for Fossil Fuels, Nuclear
DJ
04/06Schroders to oversee centrica's pensions
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 656 M 26 540 M 26 540 M
Net income 2022 548 M 704 M 704 M
Net Debt 2022 592 M 761 M 761 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 4 640 M 5 961 M 5 961 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 19 783
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 79,18 GBX
Average target price 92,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC10.74%5 961
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.63%54 911
SEMPRA ENERGY27.18%53 125
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC4.55%42 243
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.10.71%37 094
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-11.75%35 098