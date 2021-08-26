Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrica : 26 Aug 2021 Greener future for Hereford County Hospital site through £4.7m energy upgrade Company

08/26/2021 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
26 August 2021 Greener future for Hereford County Hospital site through £4.7m energy upgrade

Wye Valley NHS Trust has taken a significant step to lower its carbon footprint as part of a £4.7 million energy upgrade at the Hereford County Hospital site, which is due to be completed this year.

The funding comes as part of a wider national decarbonisation plan supported by a grant scheme from The Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) delivered by Salix Finance* which helps the public sector work towards their net zero goals.

Centrica Business Solutions will deliver the multi-million pound upgrade to provide greener energy and efficiency to Hereford County Hospital and six of the older buildings on the site, including the Education and Development Centre, Post Graduate Medical Centre, Longfield House staff accommodation and Lionel Green building, which was previously used as nurses accommodation 20 years ago.

Work has already started with the installation of 3,170 low energy lights in the main hospital building. This will be followed by more than 300 rooftop solar panels, which will provide enough energy to power the equivalent of 27 UK homes per year. Modern switching mechanisms, 1,163 pipework insulation jackets and 263 metres of pipework lagging to reduce heat loss are also being installed in the buildings across the site.

'We are committed to reducing the impact our activities have on the environment by introducing these new technologies, which will reduce our carbon emissions at this site by 510 carbon tonnes per year'

Alan Dawson, Director of Strategy and Planning at Wye Valley NHS Trust

A ground source heat pump network, which involves drilling 47 boreholes 200m into the ground - is also now being installed at locations around the hospital grounds. Nearly six miles long in total, this will pump water, naturally warmed by the earth, and convert it into usable heat for six of the buildings on the site.

Alan Dawson, Director of Strategy and Planning at Wye Valley NHS Trust: 'We're very pleased to receive this grant to enable us to undertake this exciting and significant move forward to help reduce our carbon footprint and improve our environmental sustainability.

'We have already taken a number of steps to reduce our carbon footprint at our community hospitals and this builds upon that progress.

'We are committed to reducing the impact our activities have on the environment by introducing these new technologies, which will reduce our carbon emissions at this site by 510 carbon tonnes per year and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels for a greener future.'

'The Trust should be congratulated for taking a further big step towards Net Zero bringing significant improvements in efficiency and sustainability across the estate'

Tony Orton, Head of Healthcare Business Development at Centrica Business Solutions

Sameen Khan, NHS programme manager for Salix Finance added: 'Wye Valley NHS Trust began to engage with Salix quite early in their project development process. These discussions came at just the right time preparing the Trust to benefit from an early application submission to the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

'The project team has remained enthusiastic and engaged with the measures and Salix to achieve all the benefits of their decarbonisation projects.'

Tony Orton, Head of Healthcare Business Development at Centrica Business Solutions said, 'The Trust should be congratulated for taking a further big step towards Net Zero. The range of technologies we are helping them to implement will mean significant improvements in efficiency and sustainability across the estate.'

  • Michael Pullan

    T: 07557619446

    E: michael.pullan@britishgas.co.uk

Notes
  • This project has been funded by The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (referred to as the Grant Scheme) via Salix Finance.
  • Wye Valley NHS Trust is a provider of health services across Herefordshire and beyond. The Trust exists to improve the wellbeing, independence and health of the people we serve.
  • By working closely with our partners, we can make good our promise to deliver a quality of care we would want for ourselves, our families and our friends.
  • With an estimated annual turnover of around £250 million, we employ around 3,000 staff. We aim to build new relationships between our staff, patients, service users and their carers with the wider community.
Further reading
Subscribe to Centrica news

Stay up to date with news, views and events via our newsletter.

Register here

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 08:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRICA PLC
04:51aCENTRICA : 26 Aug 2021 Greener future for Hereford County Hospital site through ..
PU
08/24CENTRICA : 24 Aug 2021 Centrica Energy Trading signs three long-term PPAs with a..
PU
08/18CENTRICA : 18 Aug 2021 Centrica signs strategic partnership with ENSEK to accele..
PU
08/18CENTRICA : 18 Aug 2021 Centrica signs strategic partnership with ENSEK Company
PU
08/18CENTRICA : signs strategic partnership with ENSEK to accelerate digital transfor..
AQ
08/17CENTRICA : 17 Aug 2021 Hydrogen boilers will help us to reach net zero together
PU
08/12CENTRICA : 12 Aug 2021 Ten years on - apprentice to academy lead
PU
08/06U.K. Energy Price Cap to Increase by GBP139 This Winter as Gas, Power Prices ..
DJ
08/0505 AUG 2021 FACES OF THE FUTURE : Changing perceptions
PU
08/03CENTRICA : 04 Aug 2021 Centrica plc appoints Catherine O'Kelly as Managing Direc..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 390 M 21 147 M 21 147 M
Net income 2021 416 M 571 M 571 M
Net Debt 2021 1 095 M 1 505 M 1 505 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,70x
Yield 2021 4,78%
Capitalization 2 980 M 4 088 M 4 095 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 19 711
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 51,20 GBX
Average target price 63,11 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC9.87%4 088
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.88%47 829
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.78%42 699
SEMPRA3.52%41 822
ENGIE-2.46%35 142
E.ON SE23.23%34 224