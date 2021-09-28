Centrica : 28 Sep 2021 United for Inclusion 2021 - National Inclusion Week

Having worked in HR for three decades, ensuring the people that work for our company feel included and supported has always been important, but given how much our world and workplaces have changed it has never been so integral that everyone feels welcome.



But talk is cheap. In my experience the best way to get things done is to underpin conversations with evidence and action. Tackling inclusion needs a holistic approach so that everyone regardless of culture, creed, gender or ethnicity is treated with the same respect and has access to the same opportunities. National Inclusion Week is a good opportunity to talk about these challenges we all face and the work we need to do.



At Centrica we're committed to building an inclusive work force and we're working hard to make our aspirations a reality, by setting goals through our People and Planet Plan, such as ensuring 50% of all apprentices we recruit over the next decade are female. Like many companies we have a lot to learn and perhaps even more to do before we can truly fly the inclusive flag. But we're listening, we're acting, we're holding ourselves to account and we're determined to do what it takes to get it right.



Ordinarily we'd see lots of things happening in streets and venues across the country to mark this week. The circumstances we find ourselves in now prevent that somewhat, but it shouldn't mean we allow the moment to slip by. In fact, I believe that quite the opposite is true.



Inclusion is the moment you realise you are contributing at your very best because you are surrounded by people who value your contribution. If we feel truly included we forget all our concerns, limiting beliefs and just give our best. Simply the more this happens the better each of us feel and the performance of the business is transformed.



To mark National Inclusion Week at Centrica, we've arranged a series of online events so teams across the business can start conversations and begin to really understand other peoples' perspectives.

But keeping the momentum going afterwards is vital. That's where our employee networks come in - a network of colleagues who share ideas, experiences and inspiration for how to promote conversations and make everyone feel more welcome and included in our workplace. This short video really captures their passion and ambition.



Our employee networks play a strong part in keeping us honest to our goals and ensuring everyone has a voice, whether that be to do with ensuring we are recruiting a diverse mix of people, implementing new processes or coming up with new ideas for our business.



Finally, we're working collectively with other big businesses and indeed with regulators and Government to build alliances where we can make a real difference in the communities we serve on a local and national level.



None of this is an overnight fix but then nothing worthwhile ever is. The most important steps any of us ever take are the first ones. We have a unique opportunity laid bare before us. Let's not squander it. Let's take those steps together to build an inclusive future and create societies everyone feels proud to be part of.