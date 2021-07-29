Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrica : 29 Jul 2021 British Gas support for vulnerable customers - winter 2021/22 Company

07/29/2021 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
29 July 2021 British Gas support for vulnerable customers - winter 2021/22

We are pleased to be a signatory of Energy UK's Winter Commitment to consumers, along with others in the energy industry. Providing support for our most vulnerable customers and our communities has always been at the heart of what we do at British Gas.

Each year we contribute more than any other supplier on helping customers in need of support and our colleagues play a vital part in this. During the COVID-19 pandemic millions of customers reached out to us and we understand that many will be worried about paying their bills this coming winter. As highlighted in the Energy UK Winter Commitments, it's important that our customers know that we offer additional support in a variety of ways and signpost where they can find this help.

To give an idea of the type of support available, here's what we did in 2020:

  • After COVID-19 hit the UK, to keep prepayment customers on-supply, British Gas issued preloaded top-up cards with emergency credit worth a total of £6.9million. We also exchanged over 100,000 prepayment meters to smart meters to make things easier in lock down

  • British Gas contributed £87 million last year to assisting customers on low incomes through the government Warm Home Discount scheme, including £9.6 million via key industry and charity partners.

  • British Gas helped over 300,000 customers manage their debt, giving them more time to pay through payment plans and encouraging early meter readings.

  • British Gas Energy Trust provided grants worth £1.4 million to individuals with energy debts, including non-British Gas customers.

  • There are nearly 3 million customers on British Gas' Priority Services Register, which receives around 5,000 calls to the dedicated phone line each week.

  • British Gas donated £1 million to Carers UK to support carers during the Coronavirus crisis.

  • During the first lockdown, 1,700 British Gas employee volunteers delivered 4 million meals as part of its work with Trussell Trust food banks.

  • British Gas supported energy efficiency improvements for over 37,000 UK households

We know that the first hurdle to getting help is knowing where to find it. We have multiple ways for customers to contact us, including those with accessible language formats. That includes a dedicated freephone helpline for those in financial hardship. In addition, we partner with a range of charities, so that we can point customers to where they can get independent advice. Visit British Gas' website to find out more.

  • Gurpreet Mangat, Head of Press Office

    T: 01784 843 000

    E: Gurpreet.mangat@britishgas.co.uk

Further reading
Subscribe to Centrica news

Stay up to date with news, views and events via our newsletter.

Register here

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 12:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRICA PLC
08:39aCENTRICA : 29 Jul 2021 British Gas support for vulnerable customers - winter 202..
PU
07/27CENTRICA : 27 Jul 2021 Adapting to a Flexible First approach and the tech that w..
PU
07/27CENTRICA : 27 Jul 2021 Adapting to a Flexible First approach and the tech that w..
PU
07/27CENTRICA : 27 Jul 2021 British Gas partners with Covéa Insurance to plug the ren..
PU
07/2727 JUL 2021 FACES OF THE FUTURE : Making dreams a reality
PU
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/23CENTRICA : Exane BNP Boosts Centrica To Neutral From Underperform, Hikes PT
MT
07/23ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Aviva, Biogen, Comerica Incorporated, Tesla...
07/23FTSE 100 Rises After Better-Than-Forecast Retail Sales Data
DJ
07/23UK Government Wants to Extend Energy Price Caps Beyond 2023
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 946 M 20 846 M 20 846 M
Net income 2021 191 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2021 1 121 M 1 564 M 1 564 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 4,65%
Capitalization 2 762 M 3 833 M 3 852 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 19 711
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 47,45 GBX
Average target price 62,28 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC1.82%3 833
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.50%45 889
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.98%40 385
SEMPRA4.21%40 201
ENGIE-7.68%32 979
E.ON SE15.00%32 089