Centrica : 30 Jan 2021 British Gas Evolve to supply customers of Simplicity Energy Investor

30 January 2021 British Gas Evolve to supply customers of Simplicity Energy

British Gas Evolve will step in to ensure that customers of Simplicity continue to receive an uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity after the supplier ceased trading. This switchover is part of the regulator Ofgem's Supplier of Last Resort process.



Simplicity Energy currently serves around 53,000 residential energy supply customers. They will be given the help and support needed to make sure their transition to British Gas Evolve is as easy as possible.



In the coming weeks, the company will be in touch with the new customers on the process of moving and will be offering them a competitive tariff. They will also benefit from 100% renewable electricity.



Centrica launched British Gas Evolve in October last year to offer a low cost and digital-first residential energy supply brand.

'We welcome Simplicity Energy customers and will do everything we can to ensure their switch is smooth. We'll be offering them a bespoke market competitive tariff and they will be supplied with 100% green electricity. With British Gas Evolve, our aim is to offer residential customers a low cost and reliable service from a trusted provider. We have taken what we know works from disrupter brands and combined it with our vast experience in the energy market to create a new customer offer that we think is well suited to the Simplicity Energy customers.'

Peter Simon, Managing Director, British Gas Evolve