  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-06-12 am EDT
117.90 GBX   +0.86%
02:08aCentrica : AGM Statement
PU
06/09Centrica : Shine On - Centrica opens its first UK solar farm
PU
06/08Norway's wealth fund to back Centrica CEO pay deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrica : AGM Statement

06/13/2023 | 02:08am EDT
Centrica plc (the "Company") will hold its Annual General Meeting today at 10.30am at Leeds Marriott, 4 Trevelyan Square, Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 6ET.

The Company's performance over the first five months of the year, across its diverse and balanced portfolio, has been strong overall. Given our current outlook, we expect 2023 full year Group adjusted earnings per share to be around the top end of the range of recent sell side analyst expectations1, with adjusted earnings per share heavily weighted towards the first half.

In Retail, adjusted operating profit in the first half of 2023 is expected to be significantly higher than in previous years, the main driver of which is a material positive impact in British Gas Energy from allowances in the UK domestic default tariff cap relating to costs incurred in prior periods. In Optimisation, performance in Energy Marketing & Trading has remained strong to date. In Infrastructure, availability and volumes from our gas production, nuclear and gas storage assets have been good, helping to offset the impact of lower wholesale commodity prices.

Consistent with the strong first half earnings outlook, first half net cash generation is also expected to be robust. Working capital inflows in Energy Marketing & Trading relating to the continued cash realisation of 2022 profit are expected to be broadly offset by working capital outflows in British Gas Energy, reflecting seasonality and the changing price environment, and timing of government customer support scheme payments.

As always, uncertainties remain over the balance of the year including the impacts of weather, commodity prices, the economic environment, any changes to regulation or government policy, asset performance and the competitive backdrop for our energy supply businesses. This results in a range of possible outcomes for the full year.

The Company's 2023 Interim Results are scheduled for 27 July 2023, at which time the Company also intends to provide an update on its strategy and capital framework.

  • Investors & Analysts

    T: 01753 494900

    E: ir@centrica.com

  • Press Office

    T: 01784 843000

    E: media@centrica.com

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 06:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 41 264 M 51 607 M 51 607 M
Net income 2023 1 081 M 1 352 M 1 352 M
Net cash 2023 1 795 M 2 245 M 2 245 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,01x
Yield 2023 2,99%
Capitalization 6 566 M 8 212 M 8 212 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
EV / Sales 2024 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 19 743
Free-Float 99,1%
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 117,90 GBX
Average target price 141,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell O'Brien Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Heidi Mottram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC22.15%8 212
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-11.37%92 746
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 625
UNIPER SE120.71%51 170
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.72%48 791
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.43%46 474
