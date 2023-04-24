Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:20:41 2023-04-24 am EDT
112.23 GBX   -0.51%
03:47aCentrica : Barclays and British Gas announce strategic partnership to support customers explore making their homes more energy efficient
PU
04/20Gresham House notes green investment by Centrica, Infrastructure Bank
AN
04/20Amazon to expand office supplies business after pandemic sales boost in Europe
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrica : Barclays and British Gas announce strategic partnership to support customers explore making their homes more energy efficient

04/24/2023 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Through the partnership, Barclays is launching an offer to its UK residential mortgage customers of a Hive Thermostat Mini, a Hive Hub Nano and professional installation, at a 50% discount
  • Barclays and British Gas have shared ambitions to help customers think about how they could live more sustainably, in a way that works for them, and are discussing further propositions

Barclays and British Gas are announcing a strategic partnership, focusing on helping customers explore ways they could make their homes more energy efficient. The partnership is launching with an offer of a 50% discount on a Hive Thermostat Mini for Barclays UK residential mortgage customers.

"We're excited to partner with Barclays in providing energy efficiency solutions to homebuyers. We recognise that many households are being cautious with their spending currently so want to make sure the right services are there for those who can make changes to their homes to lower their emissions and save on bills."

Andrew Middleton, Managing Director of Net Zero at British Gas

Recent research from British Gas revealed that 51% of respondents said higher energy prices made them more likely to look at "installing energy efficiency products" in the next 12 months. Smart thermostats are a relatively low-cost home improvement that can help customers control their energy use.

Through this offer, Barclays UK residential mortgage customers can receive a Hive Thermostat Mini (including Hive Hub Nano v2.5) and professional installation for a one-off cost of £109.

Barclays and British Gas have shared ambitions to help customers to live more sustainably, in a way that works for them, and are exploring additional ways to support Barclays customers, with further announcements expected this year.

Nick Stace, Head of Sustainability at Barclays UK, comments: "We want it to be easier and more affordable for customers to make their homes more energy efficient. Offering the Hive Thermostat Mini at a discount is one way we can do this for our UK residential mortgage customers, alongside our Greener Home Reward which provides a cash reward of up to £2000 towards the cost of making bigger energy efficiency-related home improvements.

"Through our partnership with British Gas, we are committed to helping customers explore ways they could save energy, save money and make greener choices."

Andrew Middleton, Managing Director of Net Zero at British Gas, added: "We're excited to partner with Barclays in providing energy efficiency solutions to homebuyers. We recognise that many households are being cautious with their spending currently so want to make sure the right services are there for those who can make changes to their homes to lower their emissions and save on bills. Our expert teams and engineers are already installing electric car charging points, heat pumps and solar panels and improving the insulation of millions of properties around the country each day."

  • Media Relations

    T: 01784 843000

    E: media@centrica.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 07:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CENTRICA PLC
03:47aCentrica : Barclays and British Gas announce strategic partnership to support customers ex..
PU
04/20Gresham House notes green investment by Centrica, Infrastructure Bank
AN
04/20Amazon to expand office supplies business after pandemic sales boost in Europe
RE
04/19Centrica : Businesses back hydrogen trials to accelerate net zero ambitions
PU
04/18UBS raises Antofagasta, Fresnillo to 'neutral'
AN
04/18UK energy regulator cracks down on forced prepayment meter installations
RE
04/18UK energy regulator toughens rules on forced pre-payment meter installations
RE
04/17CENTRICA PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
04/17CENTRICA PLC : Security operations
CO
04/12Stocks tentatively higher ahead of US inflation
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 39 477 M 48 995 M 48 995 M
Net income 2023 1 072 M 1 331 M 1 331 M
Net cash 2023 1 761 M 2 185 M 2 185 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,52x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 6 331 M 7 857 M 7 857 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
EV / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 19 743
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 112,80 GBX
Average target price 138,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell O'Brien Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Heidi Mottram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC16.87%7 857
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 362
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.85%52 281
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.83%50 777
SEMPRA ENERGY1.46%49 337
ENGIE15.58%41 123
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer