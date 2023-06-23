Enjoy a Sunday roast with extra trimmings...to your electricity bill:

BRITISH GAS LAUNCHES 'SUMMER SUNDAYS'

British Gas is bringing savings to the nation's summer with half price electricity every Sunday through its PeakSave scheme, with customers' total savings from the scheme expected to reach up to £5 million by the end of September.

Customers will be rewarded with 50 per cent off all electricity between 11am and 4pm every Sunday from 25th June to 24th September. The discount is available to new and existing PeakSave customers, and all savings will appear as a credit on customers' energy bills.

"The electricity grid continues to face enormous pressures and we recognise the need to better manage periods of peak demand to ensure a safe, constant and more sustainable supply across the UK. Since launching PeakSave last year, we have gained valuable insight on how we can control periods of high demand on the grid, while helping our customers to make significant savings."

Catherine O'Kelly, Managing Director of British Gas Energy at British Gas

Catherine O'Kelly, Managing Director of British Gas Energy at British Gas

PeakSave began as part of the National Grid's Demand Flexibility Service, which tests how to manage consumption to support a greener energy supply. Typically, there is a greater amount of renewables available in the UK's energy system on a Sunday because of lower demand from business and industry, which reduces the requirement for energy generated by fossil fuels. British Gas Summer Sundays is encouraging the use of this greener energy as well as helping customers save money.

New research* has revealed that Sunday is already a big day for household energy use, with two fifths of consumers saying they use more electricity on Sundays compared with any other day of the week to carry out household chores and enjoy home comforts. The most popular Sunday activities include drinking lots of tea and coffee (58%), cooking a Sunday roast (45%), getting the household chores done like washing clothes (59%) and hoovering (48%) and catching up on television programmes (33%).

There is no obligation to shift your normal activities on the scheme but households can save more by doing more energy intensive tasks on a Sunday. Savings** for a household across the whole summer could include:

Household activity £ savings across 14 Sundays Watching television £1.27 Drinking x10 cups of tea/coffee £0.99 Two hours using electric oven £8.90 One hour using electric hob £4.24 One hour spent vacuuming £2.97 One hour using washing machine £4.52 One hour using tumble dryer £5.37 Two hours playing video games £0.99 Total £29.25

Catherine O'Kelly, Managing Director of British Gas Energy at British Gas, said: "We look forward to welcoming even more customers to the PeakSave scheme and helping them make savings on their bills this summer.

"We want to increase the number of customers who have signed up to the scheme so we can understand its true potential and achieve a greener and more controlled grid."

British Gas customers wishing to find out more and take part in PeakSave can sign up here: https://www.britishgas.co.uk/energy/peak-save.html