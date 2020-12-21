Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centrica plc    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Centrica : British Gas faces five day labor walkout strike

12/21/2020 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England

(Reuters) - Members of the Britain's GMB union will stage a total withdrawal of labor for five days in January at Centrica Plc's British Gas over the company's refusal to remove "fire and rehire" threats, the union said on Monday.

The five-day strike will run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, while further stoppages will be announced later, the union said in a statement.

"The only exceptions will be dealing with emergencies and problems for households with vulnerable people."

In June, Centrica, Britain's largest energy supplier, said it planned to cut about 5,000 jobs, almost 20% of its global workforce, and change the terms of worker contracts, as the utility deepens its restructuring efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its "fire and rehire" proposal would allow it to terminate existing contracts and offer fresh terms. Centrica has described the plans as an "insurance policy" if talks with unions fall apart.

"The GMB leadership's mandate for strike action is very weak," Centrica said in an emailed response to Reuters, adding that it had strong plans in place to mitigate any disruption caused by a strike.

"We now expect to see well over 75% of our colleagues to have accepted by the end of the year."

The union last week voted for industrial action in January after the utility refused to remove the "fire and rehire" threats.

"There's still time for British Gas to see sense, remove the fire and rehire threats, and negotiate a fair settlement to avoid a walkout," Justin Bowden, national secretary of GMB said in the statement.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2020
All news about CENTRICA PLC
05:47pCENTRICA : British Gas faces five day labor walkout strike
RE
12/18Mastercard's Richard Haythornthwaite to become Ocado Group's chairman
RE
12/18CENTRICA : British Gas Workers Vote in Favor of Strike Action
MT
12/17GMB union to strike over Centrica's British Gas 'fire and rehire' threats
RE
12/17CENTRICA : 17 Dec 2020 Hive launches new service to improve energy efficiency Co..
PU
12/11CENTRICA : 10 Dec 2020 British Gas partners with Vauxhall on free miles for EV u..
PU
12/11CENTRICA : 11 Dec 2020 British Gas partners with Vauxhall on free miles for EV u..
PU
12/10CENTRICA : UK's Centrica signs power purchase agreements with Finnish renewables..
RE
12/10CENTRICA : 10 Dec 2020 Centrica Energy Trading signs two long term PPAs with lea..
PU
12/09Centrica's British Gas Workers Reject Pay Cuts, Plan Protests
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 547 M 33 040 M 33 040 M
Net income 2020 -210 M -283 M -283 M
Net Debt 2020 2 550 M 3 432 M 3 432 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,3x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 2 441 M 3 255 M 3 285 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 25 835
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 54,21 GBX
Last Close Price 0,42 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15 447%
Spread / Average Target 12 867%
Spread / Lowest Target 9 228%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Johnathan Richard Ford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Cameron Director-Technology & Engineering
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-51.39%3 419
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.12%41 213
SEMPRA ENERGY-13.72%37 703
ENGIE-12.33%37 258
E.ON SE-5.25%28 774
RWE AG22.52%27 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ