BRITISH GAS OPENS SUPPORT FUND TO HELP CUSTOMERS THIS WINTER

British Gas has committed £100 million since the start of the crisis with the biggest voluntary support package from an energy company

British Gas Energy Support Fund to provide grants of up to £1,500 for British Gas and Scottish Gas customers struggling with energy costs

Additionally, the British Gas Energy Trust continues to support all UK energy consumers with grants, advice centres and Post Office Pop Ups

The British Gas Energy Support Fund will open for new applications on 2nd October to provide grants of up to £1,500 to customers who are struggling to pay their bills.

Chris O'Shea, Chief Executive of Centrica, parent company of British Gas

Any British Gas or Scottish Gas energy customer who is struggling to pay their energy bill and has sought money and energy advice is eligible to apply for a grant. Over 21,000 grants have been given out since 2021 with more than a third of recipients on disability benefit, around a third being single parents, and a third with children under 5 years old.

British Gas has committed £100 million to help consumers since the start of the energy crisis and continues to provide the biggest aid package ever offered to UK energy customers by a supplier. Support has included grants to cover energy debts for consumers and businesses, non-repayable credit to prepayment customers and funding for advice centres and charities.

The company has a long history of supporting all energy consumers through the British Gas Energy Trust, an independent charity, separate to, but solely funded by British Gas, that offers support to individuals across the country in three ways: energy debt relief grants, emergency small energy grants and a network of 45 funded money and energy advice projects. The funded advice centres provide each visitor with an average of £950 added to their yearly income - improving their finances in the longer term.

Throughout this winter, consumers can also visit their local British Gas Post Office Pop Ups where advisors will be on-site to provide an in-depth overview of the support available, signpost people to local organisations for ongoing support, check for benefits entitlements and provide free energy-saving tips and advice.

Chris O'Shea, Chief Executive of Centrica, parent company of British Gas said:"Thankfully energy prices have started to come down, but the broader cost of living crisis is still putting pressure on consumer finances, and we know many of our customers will still struggle with their household bills this winter. Our customers mean the world to us, and we want to help them through these difficult times, supporting them with grants, credit and advice. We've already committed £100 million with the biggest energy support package in the UK to help make sure no one is struggling alone.

"In addition, we're proud to be the only supplier that supports other companies' customers with grants and advice through the British Gas Energy Trust. We'll continue to support the Trust this winter so that everyone has access to this valued support, such as the advice centres which make a real difference to people's lives over the longer term."