Centrica : Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2022

"The past year has demonstrated the importance of well-funded, well-run energy companies. We've made significant progress de-risking the Group and building a stronger business for the benefit of all stakeholders. This strength has allowed us to lead the industry in measures to protect and support customers through the most challenging energy crisis in living memory and the benefit of our balanced portfolio can be seen in our first half performance. We expect this to continue into the second half, underpinning continued investment in customer service and elsewhere in our portfolio.

We are very aware of the difficult environment many customers are facing and we will continue supporting them. We are investing in our customers and colleagues, creating at least 500 additional UK-based customer service roles in British Gas Energy and 1,000 new UK engineering apprenticeships, while through the British Gas Energy Support Fund we are providing grants to help customers pay their energy bills.

We have a clear strategy to continue improving operational performance, to grow our business and to position ourselves to deliver net zero at a cost which helps the many, not the few. We are committed to investing in the energy transition which will improve the security of energy supply in our core markets."

Adjusted basic EPS of 11.0p (2021: 1.7p); 10.2p excluding Spirit Energy disposed assets. Strong Upstream volumes against a backdrop of higher commodity prices. Increased commodity volatility handled well in Energy Marketing & Trading.

Statutory basic EPS loss of 14.7p (2021: profit of 23.2p) includes a £1.9bn loss on net remeasurements after taxation, reflecting the high commodity price environment.

Group total free cash flow from continuing operations of £643m (2021: £524m). Statutory net cash flow from operating activities of £165m (2021: £558m) including margin cash outflow of £519m.

2022 full year outlook remains positive.

H1 2022 net cash of £316m compared to net debt of £93m at H1 2021.

Completion of the sale of Spirit Energy Norway and the Statfjord field in May, resulting in a £0.8bn reduction in gross decommissioning liabilities.

March 2021 triennial pensions technical provisions deficit agreed in principle at £944m. £0.6bn on a roll-forward basis at 30 June 2022. Cash contributions expected to remain broadly unchanged.

Continued investment in service to stabilise operational performance and position for growth in British Gas Services & Solutions. Full financial recovery likely dependent on length of economic downturn.

Improving net promoter scores and delivering organic customer growth in British Gas Energy.

Strong Retail and Optimisation capabilities and positions leave us well positioned for growth as our core markets transition to net zero.

Opportunities to invest in the energy transition with a focus on battery storage, gas-peaking plants, solar farms, hydrogen and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS).

Strong balance sheet - maintain strong investment grade credit ratings.

- maintain strong investment grade credit ratings. Dividend - reinstate progressive dividend with a 2022 interim dividend of 1.0p per share . EPS to DPS cover ratio moving to ~2x over time.

reinstate progressive dividend with a 2022 interim dividend of 1.0p per share EPS to DPS cover ratio moving to ~2x over time. Value accretive investments - invest for growth in lower carbon and flexible assets, to accelerate the energy transition and improve security of supply in our core markets.

- invest for growth in lower carbon and flexible assets, to accelerate the energy transition and improve security of supply in our core markets. Efficient use of capital - including returning surplus structural capital to shareholders.

Six months ended 30 June 2022 2021 Total Group excluding Spirit Energy disposed assets Adjusted EBITDA £1,175m £427m Adjusted operating profit £857m £140m Adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders £598m £74m Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) 10.2p 1.3p Total Group Adjusted EBITDA £1,660m £682m Adjusted operating profit £1,342m £262m Adjusted tax charge £581m £59m Adjusted effective tax rate 46% 35% Adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders £643m £98m Adjusted basic EPS 11.0p 1.7p Interim dividend per share (DPS) 1.0p - Group free cash flow from continuing operations £643m £524m Group net cash / (debt) £316m (£93m) Statutory operating (loss) / profit (£1,099m) £1,003m Statutory (loss) / earnings attributable to shareholders (£864m) £1,351m Statutory basic (loss) / earnings per share (14.7p) 23.2p Statutory net cash flow from operating activities £165m £558m

See notes 3, 4 and 9 to the Financial Statements and pages 69 to 73 for an explanation of the use of adjusted performance measures.

2022 2021 Change Total recordable injury frequency rate (per 200,000 hours worked) 1.04 1.07 (3%) Total residential customers ('000) 1 10,193 10,067 1% Group direct headcount 19,899 19,783 1% Group employee engagement (%) 63% 55% 8ppt

All 2021 comparators are as at 31 December 2021.

1. Includes British Gas Energy, British Gas Services and Bord Gáis Energy households and small and medium business customer sites in British Gas Energy and Centrica Business Solutions.

