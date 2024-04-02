Stock CNA CENTRICA PLC
Centrica plc

Equities

CNA

GB00B033F229

Multiline Utilities

 04:35:01 2024-04-02 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
129.9 GBX +1.76% Intraday chart for Centrica plc +2.60% -7.50%
10:00am CENTRICA : Model update Alphavalue
Mar. 26 British Gas owner CEO O'Shea's total pay jumps to 8.2 million pounds in 2023 RE
Latest news about Centrica plc

CENTRICA : Model update Alphavalue
British Gas owner CEO O'Shea's total pay jumps to 8.2 million pounds in 2023 RE
Centrica plc acquired Roundponds Solar Farm in Wiltshire. CI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Tuesday at 11 AM ET DJ
RBC Downgrades Centrica to Sector Perform from Outperform, Raises PT MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Pepsico, Pinterest, Micron, Bytes, Rentokil, Reckitt... Our Logo
Exane raises Rentokil; RBC cuts Centrica AN
FTSE 100 called up on week of central bank decisions AN
CY4Gate signs two cyber security contracts worth more than EUR600,000 AN
Centrica starts next GBP250 million tranche of buyback AN
Berenberg Lowers Centrica PT, Keeps Hold Rating MT
Jefferies says buy BP; UBS says buy Compass AN
Berenberg raises Moneysupermarket.com to 'buy' AN
Company Profile

Centrica plc specializes in natural gas and electricity distribution. The activity is organized around three sectors: - gas and electricity sales to businesses; - natural gas and electricity sales to individuals (British Gas; British No. 1). The group also provides installation services for urban central heating (British No. 1), air conditioning, and security systems; - exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (73.6%), Ireland (5.6%), Scandinavia (6.2%) North America (3.7%) and other (10.9%).
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2024-05-29 - Final dividend
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Centrica plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
1.276 GBP
Average target price
1.725 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+35.14%
Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
CENTRICA PLC Stock Centrica plc
-7.54% 8.48B
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Stock Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-13.71% 93.37B
ACWA POWER COMPANY Stock ACWA POWER Company
+36.19% 68.23B
E.D.F. Stock E.D.F.
-.--% 51.55B
NATIONAL GRID PLC Stock National Grid plc
+1.15% 49.77B
SEMPRA Stock Sempra
-4.51% 45.14B
ENGIE Stock ENGIE
-2.31% 40.34B
EON SE Stock EON SE
+5.35% 36.15B
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Stock Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+8.98% 33.23B
RWE AG Stock RWE AG
-24.04% 25.14B
Other Multiline Utilities
