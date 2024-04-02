Centrica plc specializes in natural gas and electricity distribution. The activity is organized around three sectors: - gas and electricity sales to businesses; - natural gas and electricity sales to individuals (British Gas; British No. 1). The group also provides installation services for urban central heating (British No. 1), air conditioning, and security systems; - exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (73.6%), Ireland (5.6%), Scandinavia (6.2%) North America (3.7%) and other (10.9%).

Sector Multiline Utilities