Centrica : National Inclusion Week 2022 - What's so courageous about having a conversation?

I often talk about how workplace culture is a microcosm of society, so when I see people come forward to share how they plan on challenging the status quo with clear processes and decisions in place to address what's going on in the world and their workplaces - and then actively do them - if it's not performative or knee jerk, this work will have been the result of many courageous conversations...this is taking action.

So with it being National Inclusion Week and the theme is 'power of now' - I want to lead the celebrations for inclusion in all forms. For me, this is even more important given the many social challenges we've had over the past 24 months. The pandemic, the call for action on anti-racism and the move to hybrid work have all had a significant impact on how included (or excluded) people feel in the workplace and in society at large.

Commitment from Leadership

I believe inclusive environments and inclusive leadership are intrinsically linked. In attempting to ingrain inclusion within an organisation's DNA, it must start with a commitment from leadership who must set the right tone and force momentum quickly. As I have stated before, inclusion is a pre-requisite to cracking workplace diversity; we have to first build a respectful and inclusive workplace, especially if the aim is to create an environment where everyone can excel and can speak the truth to those in power.

When people have the space and freedom to engage in both important and complex dialogue, they are simultaneously challenging their assumptions, fostering connections and growth, increasing understanding, and embracing vulnerability. There will always be an element of risk and difficulty in holding these spaces. Still, when people are supported to be brave and open, it will help us rise to the challenge of having tough conversations which can often lead to action and I have seen this happen at Centrica.

Don't just talk the talk, walk the walk

So when we talk about taking action here are just some examples of where progress has been made; Centrica women's network championed support and provided sanitary wear for the moments that just happen when you forget and got sanitary products in all female toilets across our sites; that's taking action, when the wellbeing team launched Centrica Loose men to raise awareness and highlight the need for men to talk and share the importance of men's health - that's taking action, when Spectrum supported London Pride and Manchester Pride to show our customers that we stand in unity with the LGBT+ community and allies - that is taking action, when British Gas Energy's marketing team showed representation of our customers as part of the Stop the Silence campaign- that's taking action, the launch of the Forces network at Centrica and British Gas to promote the pathway programme which is designed for ex-forces by ex-forces and has built-in support to help ex-service personnel successfully transition -that's taking action.

All of these examples are from having courageous conversations so never underestimate the impact having a conversation has. Here are some tips:

Be intentional - real change requires focus.

Courageous conversations aren't about being political - they're about our colleagues and customers.

Saying "just be uncomfortable" is somewhat unhelpful - so, I'll say to view any discomfort you might have as an opportunity to grow and develop in a way you may not have thought about before. Think about the times pushing yourself out of your comfort zone brought positive results - same thought process here.

Be ready to unlearn and relearn - our worldview can be shaped by what we experience and consume, but not everything has to be fixed.

So, what's so courageous about having a conversation?

Well, it could trigger a series of powerful actions that leads to tangible change - now that's incredible, just look at some of the changes we have made for the right reasons for our colleagues and customers. Above all, we should remember that diversity and inclusion are powers. Nothing changes until beliefs and mindsets change and that is why diversity and inclusion need to be part and parcel of what each one of us does every day, supporting our colleagues' and customers' experiences.

There is never a wrong time to do the right thing, so what is the one thing you will take action to make a positive difference to your colleagues, customers, and team today? I am proud to work for a company that knows its purpose and recognises that everyone's voice matters and is committed to creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce at Centrica.

