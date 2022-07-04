Centrica Prepared to Invest in Sizewell C Nuclear Project, the Daily Mail Reports

--Centrica PLC is prepared to take a stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk, the Daily Mail reports.

--This investment would be lower than Centrica's existing 20% shareholding in Britain's operational reactors, the newspaper says.

--The company's commitment to the project will help restructuring the ownership of the joint venture and remove Chinese state-backed CGN as an investor, the Mail reports.

