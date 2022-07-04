Log in
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:02 2022-07-04 am EDT
81.12 GBX   -0.34%
Centrica Prepared to Invest in Sizewell C Nuclear Project, the Daily Mail Reports

07/04/2022 | 05:29am EDT
--Centrica PLC is prepared to take a stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk, the Daily Mail reports.

--This investment would be lower than Centrica's existing 20% shareholding in Britain's operational reactors, the newspaper says.

--The company's commitment to the project will help restructuring the ownership of the joint venture and remove Chinese state-backed CGN as an investor, the Mail reports.


Full story: https://bit.ly/3OG7TIc


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 0528ET

