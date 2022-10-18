Centrica : Professor Green launches second phase of British Gas Post Office Pop-Ups

Following a successful pilot earlier this year, approximately 100 more Pop-Ups are taking place across the country, from October 17 th to early next year

What if I can't pay my energy bill? What if I'm on a fixed tariff and do energy saving tips really work? are just some of the nation's most-asked questions around the energy crisis* today. Despite the wider support available, new research** reveals that more than 7 in 10 people are still worried about how they'll cope financially, so British Gas partner, Professor Green, is announcing a scaled up, second phase of the British Gas Post Office Pop-Ups. These will provide straight answers to people's most pressing questions and direct them to the independent advice available through British Gas Energy Trust and the organisations they fund, including how to access grants of up to £1,500.

The scale of this initiative has increased enormously following a successful pilot run of Pop-Ups earlier this year which saw Post Office host over 30 events in 17 locations in collaboration with British Gas and local British Gas Energy Trust funded charitable organisations. The aim of phase two of the Pop-Ups is to reach even more of the country and help thousands more people, with Pop-Ups planned in the following locations from October to early 2023.

Hackney, London - 17 th and 18 th October

- 17 and 18 October Northampton - 18 th and 19 th October; 7 th and 8 th November; 5 th and 6 th December

- 18 and 19 October; 7 and 8 November; 5 and 6 December Newark, Nottingham - 19 th and 20 th October

- 19 and 20 October Sunderland - 20 th and 21 st October; 9 th and 10 th November; 7 th and 8 th December

- 20 and 21 October; 9 and 10 November; 7 and 8 December West Bromwich - 20 th and 21 st October; 9 th and 10 th November; 7 th and 8 th December

- 20 and 21 October; 9 and 10 November; 7 and 8 December Blackpool - 24 th and 25 th October; 14 th and 15 th November; 12 th and 13 th December

- 24 and 25 October; 14 and 15 November; 12 and 13 December Rawtenstall, Lancashire - 25 th and 26 th October

- 25 and 26 October St Leonards-on-Sea - 26 th and 27 th October; 22 nd and 23 rd November; 14 th and 15 th December

- 26 and 27 October; 22 and 23 November; 14 and 15 December Preston - 26 th and 27 th October; 16 th and 17 th November; 14 th and 15 th December

- 26 and 27 October; 16 and 17 November; 14 and 15 December Dundee - 27 th and 28 th October

- 27 and 28 October Albany Road, Cardiff - 31 st October and 1 st November

- 31 October and 1 November Hecla, Glasgow - 1 st and 2 nd November

- 1 and 2 November Hartlepool - 2 nd and 3 rd November; 16 th and 17 th November; 6 th and 7 th December

- 2 and 3 November; 16 and 17 November; 6 and 7 December Bullwell, Nottingham - 8 th and 9 th November

- 8 and 9 November Stoke on Trent, Newcastle-Under-Lyme - 10 th and 11 th November

- 10 and 11 November Hanley, Stoke on Trent - 8 th and 9 th December

- 8 and 9 December Leicester - 15 th November; 13 th December

- 15 November; 13 December Accrington, Lancashire - 15 th and 16 th November

- 15 and 16 November Maryhill, Glasgow - 17 th and 18 th November

- 17 and 18 November Bridgwater, Somerset - 22 nd and 23 rd November

- 22 and 23 November Thornhill, Cardiff - 24 th and 25 th November

- 24 and 25 November St Ann's Well Road, Nottingham - 6 th and 7 th December

- 6 and 7 December Springburn, Glasgow - 14th and 15th December

The locations of the Pop-Ups planned for early 2023 will be announced in January 2023.

With nearly half (46%) of Brits feeling confused about the support available for their energy bills and over a third (37%) not knowing where to find accurate advice there is a real need for face to face, on the ground initiatives such as these. British Gas Post Office Pop-Ups aim to reassure people, by having their questions and concerns answered by an expert in an environment that's familiar, safe and local to them. More importantly, at every event money and energy advisers from local British Gas Energy Trust funded charities will be offering an in-depth overview of the support available, signposting people to other organisations who may be able to help, checking benefits entitlements and providing free energy-saving tips and advice.

Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust Chief Executive said: "The previous Pop-Ups were so well received; we know there's a real need for even more in-community support, especially when so many people living in vulnerable communities don't have access to online resources, so these Pop-Ups will be a lifeline to those really struggling this winter. As always, our mission is to help alleviate the detrimental impact of poverty and by working closely with local organisations we are able provide much needed financial and practical support to vulnerable members of the community, whether you're a British Gas customer or not."

Nick Read, Post Office Chief Executive said: "Post Offices are at the heart of every community. Millions of people visit our branches each week to pay bills or top up their gas and electricity meters. Postmasters tell us that there are people really struggling to pay their bills and they're seeing customers come through their door for the first time asking what support is available. So, we're proud to be partnering with British Gas on such an important initiative to host around 40 Pop-Ups before the end of the year where people can come in and speak to a real human being for energy and debt advice."

Professor Green, rapper and mental health campaigner, has pledged his support to help raise widespread awareness and encourage people to access the help they're entitled to. He has first-hand experience of the fear and anxiety an upcoming energy bill can have on families, having grown up with his grandmother, who struggled to pay household bills.

Professor Green says: "Times are tough for so many at the moment, it's more important than ever to make sure people know what help's available and where to access it. I went down to a British Gas Post Office Pop-Up in my hometown of Hackney yesterday and spoke to the local community - most of whom had no idea about the money and energy advice on offer from the British Gas Energy Trust and their local organisations. With over 100 Pop-Ups happening across the country, I'd urge people to attend one to get answers to their concerns and find out if they're eligible for a grant, which could help alleviate some of their worries and hopefully improve their financial situation."