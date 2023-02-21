Advanced search
Centrica : Vodafone and Centrica agree second major solar Power Purchase Agreement with Mytilineos

02/21/2023 | 04:50am EST
  • Gives Vodafone access to clean, high quality and affordable renewable electricity for 10 years.
  • The five solar farms will generate a total of 216 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity and displace more than 53,000 tonnes of CO2
  • UK-based renewable power sources will provide around 44 % of Vodafone UK's annual energy requirement by 2025.


Vodafone and Centrica have signed a second major corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with MYTILINEOS S.A for the output from five solar farms under construction in England, which will output 216 gigawatt hours of green power.

"Power purchase agreements such as this are going to be essential to the growth of renewable energy in the UK and Europe, helping secure guaranteed returns for developers, and encouraging growth in the sector."

Chris O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Centrica

The deal gives Vodafone UK access to clean, high quality and affordable renewable electricity for the next ten years, offering price certainty and improved energy security. Already in the UK, 100% of the grid electricity Vodafone uses is from certified renewable sources. Combined with agreements already in place, this new solar PPA means around 44% of its annual energy requirement will come from UK-based renewable power sources by 2025.

The five solar farms, located in Norfolk, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Buckinghamshire and Dorset, will generate a total of 216GWh of electricity and displace more than 53,000 tonnes of CO2e - every year1, the equivalent of taking around 31,400 cars off the road2. Construction will begin this year with energy generation expected from early 2024.

Vodafone will purchase a significant proportion of the electricity output from the solar farms, securing their development and bringing additional renewable power provision to the UK grid. The remainder will be sold through Centrica's Energy Marketing & Trading business.

"The energy crisis has highlighted we must work together - as governments, businesses and society - to change how we produce and consume energy. Today's announcement ensures a significant proportion of our energy requirement, for at least the next 10 years, is home-grown in the UK."

Ahmed Essam, UK CEO, Vodafone

The deal, between Vodafone, Centrica as the power supplier and MYTILINEOS as the generator, supports the UK government's ambition to focus on home-grown, clean and more affordable energy and so boost long-term energy independence and security.

Power Purchase Agreements are key to Vodafone's renewable energy procurement strategy. Today's news follows an announcement last year to purchase a significant proportion of power from three new UK solar farms for the supply of 109 GWh of renewable electricity. The first of these is now fully operational with the others to follow in the coming months. Combined with two onshore wind farms, in Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire, Vodafone UK has secured access to renewable power from 10 sites across the UK.

Ahmed Essam, UK CEO, Vodafone, said: "The energy crisis has highlighted we must work together - as governments, businesses and society - to change how we produce and consume energy. Today's announcement ensures a significant proportion of our energy requirement, for at least the next 10 years, is home-grown in the UK."

"I'm pleased Vodafone is helping to progress the development of new renewable power sites and supporting the delivery of green energy to the UK grid. Importantly, this also gives Vodafone UK improved energy security and price certainty and will help us achieve net zero3 for our UK operations by 2027."

Chris O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Centrica said: "Power purchase agreements such as this are going to be essential to the growth of renewable energy in the UK and Europe, helping secure guaranteed returns for developers, and encouraging growth in the sector. They are also key to how large organisations like Vodafone decarbonise their operations. We're delighted to build on our longstanding relationship with Vodafone and support them on their net zero journey."

Yiannis Kalafatas, Chief Executive Director of MYTILINEOS' Energy Sector stated: "We are excited about this second transaction with Vodafone, as this demonstrates our capability to support renewable energy and energy independency in the UK. We are also proud of being able to achieve such a milestone - both as a developer and a generator - by signing the biggest solar corporate PPA deal in the UK to date."

  • Vodafone UK Media Relations Team

    T: 01635 693693

    E: ukmediarelations@vodafone.com

  • Michael Pullan, Head of Digital Communications

    T: 07557 619446

    E: michael.pullan@centrica.com

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 09:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
