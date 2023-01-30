Centrica : announces hydrogen ready Combined Heat and Power partnership with 2G

Centrica Business Solutions is partnering with 2G Energy AG to provide customers with 100% hydrogen ready Combined and Heat Power (CHP) systems.

The move is in response to the growing need for integrated hydrogen solutions which are a key tool in the decarbonisation of decentralised energy. As the hydrogen network develops, the highly efficient units can continue to run on traditional fuel sources, helping future proof investments by ensuring an extended life for the assets.

It's the latest hydrogen partnership from Centrica, which late last year announced plans with HiiROC to inject 'emerald' hydrogen into the peaking plant at Brigg. Centrica and Ryze Hydrogen are also set to jointly build and operate hydrogen production facilities aimed at the industrial and transport sector, while plans are underway with Equinor to build a low-carbon hydrogen production hub at Easington in East Yorkshire.

Centrica Business Solutions will offer 2G CHPs across the UK & Ireland, Netherlands and Italy. The partnership also adds the capability to offer biogas and LPG engines in addition to conventional natural gas. With a return on investment of less than 12 months for some projects, hydrogen ready CHP remains an energy saving quick-win, while simultaneously increasing business resilience and reducing operating costs.

Greg McKenna, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said, "Our customers are fully focused on Net Zero. The partnership with 2G for Hydrogen-ready CHP engines strengthens the range of technologies we already offer to help them on the path to decarbonisation."

Frank Grewe, 2G's Chief Technical Officer, said, "With this step, Centrica is responding to the growing need for integrated hydrogen solutions, which are key to decarbonising the energy supply in the UK. The fact that Centrica will partner with 2G to provide its customers with highly efficient, hydrogen-ready, combined heat and power solutions, shows once again that 2G is regarded as a technology leader internationally."