Centrica PLC - Windsor-based energy and services provider - Announces results of tender offer for GBP770.0 million 7.00% notes due 2033. Reports final acceptance amount of GBP370.0 million. Offer had deadline of Tuesday, at which GBP611.3 million in notes had been validly tendered. Notes worth GBP400.0 million will remain outstanding.

Chief Financial Officer Russell O'Brien said: "I am delighted with the strong outcome we have achieved from this bond tender. This transaction follows on from the recent successful hybrid bond refinancing and represents another example of Centrica's prudent approach to balance sheet management."

Current share price: 132.50 pence

12-month change: up 13%

