(Alliance News) - Centrica PLC is in talks to find a successor to Chair Scott Wheway, Sky News reported Saturday.

The Windsor-based energy and services provider is letting search firm Lygon Group handle the process which has been undergoing since earlier this year.

Centrica is considering existing board members and external candidates for the role of chair.

https://news.sky.com/story/british-gas-owner-centrica-in-talks-to-find-new-chairman-13177339

Wheway has been chair of the British Gas owner since 2020, but had joined the board in 2016.

Under UK corporate governance rules, he would no longer be deemed independent after serving as director for nine years in May next year.

Board members of Centrica include former chief financial officer of J Sainsbury PLC, Kevin O'Byrne and former UK energy and home secretary Amber Rudd.

