Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrica : 13 May 2021 British Gas supports Carers UK blueprint Company

05/13/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
13 May 2021 British Gas supports Carers UK blueprint

Carers UK has launched a blueprint to help companies and services support millions of customers with caring responsibilities, supported by British Gas.

Research from charity Carers UK shows unpaid carers are finding it difficult to help manage day-to-day services such as telephone, banking and financial assistance on behalf of the person they look after. The blueprint has been produced in response to this.

Carers UK's research found unpaid carers often struggle to manage services provided by both public and private companies.

It also found that 40% of carers do not have a formal arrangement in place for managing the affairs of the person they care for. The expense of putting this in place, the time it takes and the challenge of having difficult conversations with the person they care for were all cited as barriers.

The Carer Friendly Company Blueprint sets out how any organisation can embed a carer friendly approach in its culture - by reflecting carers in the company's values, supporting staff who have caring responsibilities, as well as training all staff to understand caring and bring in practices that support their customers who are carers.

'Too many unpaid carers find it challenging helping manage their loved one's affairs on top of providing many hours of physical and emotional support. Having to communicate with services that do not understand their needs can make life even more stressful. With two thirds of UK adults expected to provide unpaid care in their lifetimes it is clear this is an issue that could affect any one of us. It is vital that services and wider organisations recognise the increasing numbers of carers and their role in managing accounts by introducing policies and processes that support them'

Helen Walker, Chief Executive Carers UK

As well as supporting the blueprint British Gas has introduced a number of initiatives, including a 'Carers Flag' on its customer database, allowing customer service agents to easily identify those who could benefit from the support available. This help includes the option to be the named nominee on the account of the person they are caring for, subject to their consent, making it easier for the carer to manage the account.

British Gas rolled out training on unpaid carers and the use of our carers flag across its customer contact workforce and third-party suppliers last year, to raise awareness of caring and how they can be identified during customer contact calls. The training also covered what is involved with caring for someone and why carers often need more support.

'Our ambition is to make our customers' lives easier. The carers flag means our customer service teams can easily identify carers to provide the right advice and help them manage the accounts of those they care for. We know taking small steps like introducing our carers flag can make a big difference for both carers in our community and our employees with caring responsibilities. As awareness of the issue of unpaid caring in society grows, we need to be ready to help our customers when they need us most.'

Matthew Bateman, Managing Director, British Gas Services and Solutions

Information, support and advice is vital to help carers set up formal arrangements which can be complex. To support carers with getting a Lasting Power of Attorney, approaching companies such as banks and utility providers, and managing health and care matters, Carers UK also today launches a suite of online resources for unpaid carers.

Notes

Carers UK is a charity led by carers, for carers - their mission is to make life better for carers. For practical advice and information about caring, go to www.carersuk.org or email advice@carersuk.orgor call our helpline 0808 808 7777.

Further reading
Subscribe to Centrica news

Stay up to date with news, views and events via our newsletter.

Register here

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:27:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRICA PLC
09:28aCENTRICA  : 13 May 2021 British Gas supports Carers UK blueprint Company
PU
08:26aCENTRICA  : 13 May 2021 Caring for my carers
PU
05/10CENTRICA  : says cost savings plan on track despite difficult conditions
RE
05/10CENTRICA  : British Gas owner Centrica still suffering from fall in electricity ..
AQ
05/10CENTRICA  : Flags Over $141 Million Cost Savings in 2021
MT
05/10CENTRICA  : 10 May 2021 AGM Trading Update Investor
PU
05/0505 MAY 2021 POST-PANDEMIC EV INVESTM : UK businesses planning £16bn EV spend Com..
PU
05/0504 MAY 2021 POST-PANDEMIC EV INVESTM : UK businesses planning £16bn EV spend Com..
PU
05/05CENTRICA  : 05 May 2021 British Gas Green Futures tariff receives Uswitch's gold..
PU
04/30BARNES  : Names Julie Streich as Chief Financial Officer
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 493 M 20 340 M 20 340 M
Net income 2021 200 M 281 M 281 M
Net Debt 2021 1 638 M 2 298 M 2 298 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 3 204 M 4 516 M 4 496 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 23 200
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 62,71 GBX
Last Close Price 55,04 GBX
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Charles Cameron Director-Technology & Engineering
Mike Young Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRICA PLC18.11%4 516
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.32%46 087
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-11.52%42 706
SEMPRA ENERGY8.74%40 936
ENGIE-2.19%35 744
E.ON SE15.84%33 064