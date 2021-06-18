Centrica : 18 Jun 2021 British Gas recruits 75th female apprentice for 2021 Company

18 June 2021 British Gas recruits 75th female apprentice for 2021

The Minister for Apprenticeships, Gillian Keegan, MP, visited the British Gas Training Academy in Leicester this week, to meet the company's newest apprentices.

As part of the drive to help customers be net zero by 2050, British Gas has recruited its 75th female apprentice this week, as part of its commitment to a build an inclusive workforce that reflects the full diversity of the communities it serves.

The majority of the new apprentices will train as smart engineers, paving the way for future training to upskill in low carbon home solutions such as EV charging or heat pump installation.

'As we look to deliver lower carbon solutions for our customers, it's important that we build skills and capabilities now, and also have a diverse workforce who can help us to deliver energy solutions that are sustainable and affordable. As one of the largest employers of engineers in the UK, we have a responsibility to encourage more females into STEM careers. It's encouraging to know that we have made great progress this year, with 75 females already recruited. This paves the way for creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce, that is necessary to help us reach net zero and also to develop a talent pool for our future leaders.'

Matthew Bateman, Managing Director British Gas Services & Solutions

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills said:

'It is brilliant to see British Gas continuing to support smart energy apprenticeships, championing the value an apprentice brings to businesses. Apprenticeships will play a vital role in ensuring we have the skilled workforce we need for the future as we recover from the pandemic, especially in key industries such as green technology.

'As a former apprentice myself I know first-hand the life changing impact an apprenticeship can have. It was great to speak to Jess, Jasmine and Isaura about why they decided to launch their apprenticeship journeys, and to hear their passion for where their training will take them. I'd urge anyone looking for a new challenge, or looking to upskill in their current job, to find out how an apprenticeship could help them reach their goals.'

Isaura Johnston, 34, joined British Gas as an apprentice earlier this year.

Isaura said: 'I was working as a personal trainer when lockdown hit, so my career was immediately in limbo. Like many people my life felt like it was on pause and I needed to find something to challenge myself.'

'I started studying web development and then stumbled across an ad to become a British Gas engineer. I knew an apprenticeship would push me and give me new skills, and a solid trade, with the potential to get further qualifications in areas such as EV charging or heat pump installations.'

To help boost interest from female applicants, British Gas is running a targeted recruitment campaign that includes virtual careers events and engaging with women seeking a career change due to Covid. It has also signed up to the Tech She Can Charter, a commitment by organisations to increase women working in technology roles. Of the offers made so far this year, 47% are female.