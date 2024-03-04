Centrica PLC - Windsor, England-based owner of British Gas - Starts next GBP250 million tranche of its GBP1 billion share buyback programme. The aim of the programme is to reduce the capital of the company. Centrica intends that the bought back shares will be cancelled or held in treasury pending their cancellation.

Current stock price: 125.35 pence each, down 0.9% on Monday

12-month change: up 20%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

