The strike comes after GMB conducted a strike ballot of 9,000 members in Dec. 2020 and 89% voted in favour of industrial action.

GMB said the strike is in response to what it called "fire and rehire" cuts to workers' pay and terms and conditions by British Gas' parent company Centrica.

Centrica was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)